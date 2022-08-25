Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Jessica Saunders, a Fauquier County professional firefighter based in Upperville, is the type of person who likes to use her vacation days for more than sitting on the beach and drinking, as she put it. During a recent trip to Ecuador, however, “I got more adventure than I bargained for,” she said. Volunteering at an animal conservation site in South America, she had to escape through the jungle when the country was gripped by political turmoil and street demonstrations.
An experienced world traveler, Saunders has been on several trips to conservation and wildlife rehabilitation sites, including in South Africa and Florida. Animals have always been her primary passion outside of work, she explained, and her love of travel has always meshed well with that passion.
In June, she arrived in the tropical country of Ecuador for a two-week volunteer stint at YanaCocha Rescue Centre, near the small city of Puyo in the heavily forested plateau at the foot of the Andes Mountains. The first week went as planned. The center featured more than 100 species of animals and about 15 other volunteers from around the world. “It was kind of roughing it,” Saunders said of the accommodations in the jungle, but that was fine. It was what she signed up for, even if the internet was spotty and news from the outside world, scarce.
About a week in, though, the group of volunteers began hearing rumors of barricades cropping up in communities nearby. Then the facility stopped receiving food deliveries. Something was wrong.
It turns out that Saunders and the other volunteers had been caught up in the latest dispute between Ecuador’s indigenous population and what is now the Spanish-speaking majority, a conflict that has simmered but never ceased since Spanish conquistadors arrived on the continent more than half a millennium ago. Thousands of people demonstrated across the country throughout June, protesting skyrocketing fuel prices. Some protests turned violent, and at least six people died before the government and indigenous leaders reached a deal in early July.
"The interior minister of Ecuador has said police cannot guarantee security in the town of Puyo, after clashes on Tuesday in which a police station was attacked and one protester died," the BBC reported June 22.
At YanaCocha, the food situation became critical. “We were basically being starved by the barricades,” Saunders said. In what was “Probably one of the most terrifying moments of my life,” Saunders and a few others found someone to go out to the barricades on the outskirts of the city, where demonstrators were burning trash and tires in the street. The man who had offered to help translate — the demonstrators spoke an indigenous language, not Spanish — tried to explain the volunteers’ situation to the demonstrators. They grabbed him and put a spear to his throat, Saunders remembered. Other attempts to negotiate with the demonstrators also failed.
Saunders and three other volunteers decidedto mount an escape. “It was getting to the point where we were literally running out of food,” she explained. The danger, they felt, would only be greater the longer they stayed. ““I felt like it was a ticking time bomb,” Saunders said. “I thought to myself, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it out of here.’”
A local told them, “This is your last chance.”
The nearest airport, albeit a small one, was about 10 miles away by road. But going through Puyo wasn’t an option, based on the threat the demonstrators posed. Luckily, they were able to find someone who lived in the area who was willing to guide them through the jungle, around the city to the village of Shell, where the airport is located.
Saunders was able to get a message to her family before she left, letting them know she was going to escape through the jungle. Then, the group set out, hiking for five hours through “the most unforgiving terrain I’ve ever seen in my life,” Saunders said. They made it to Shell with Saunders’ shoes in tatters and sores covering her feet.
Still, that didn’t end the group’s ordeal. They hid at a friendly resident’s house, waiting for any flight out of the small airport, which had been surrounded by demonstrators and boarded up amid the escalating protests. Nine hours passed before they were able to board a flight on a small plane to Quito, the country’s capital and main international airport. The Quito airport was mostly empty when they arrived, said Saunders, because most of the smaller airports around the country were closed due to the demonstrations.
The volunteers who escaped with her went their separate ways, and Saunders flew back to the United States alone. She hadn’t had access to a shower since leaving YanaCocha. “I’ve never been filthier,” she laughed. At the airport, she bought “whatever pair of fuzzy things I could find” for her feet.
Saunders said that she felt that she had no choice but to take her chances in the jungle. Though U.S. embassy officials she contacted advised her to stay put, “It had gotten to the point where there was escalating violence,” she said. She heard that other volunteers were also able to get out later.
Saunders emphasized that she doesn’t want to vilify the demonstrators, whose concerns and history are much different than hers in Virginia. But if she brought anything away from the experience, it is that situations can escalate quickly, and sometimes that requires making decisions on the fly.
“I’ve been traveling all my life. Nothing like this has ever happened,” she said, adding that “I think I had a false sense of security” that if anything ever went wrong, U.S. embassy officials could bail her out.
Despite the ordeal, she hopes to keep traveling. “I don’t want it to stop me from doing something I’m passionate about,” she said. After a pause, she added, “I think I’ll probably stay in the U.S. for a little while.”
