Fauquier’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management will host a “Fire Prevention Night” Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Bealeton Village Center.
The event, part of the fire department’s observation of “Fire Prevention Month” will include free giveaways and food. Attendees can also request free smoke detectors.
“October is Fire Prevention Month. Although fire safety should be practiced every day, the month is designated to focus on fire hazards and provide fire prevention tips,” according to an event announcement from the Fauquier County Fire Marshall’s Office.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the shopping center on Village Center Drive.
