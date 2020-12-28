A little before 4 p.m. Sunday, a fire broke out on the second floor of a single-family home on Warrenton's Fourth Street. The fire -- and the water damage resulting from efforts to extinguish it -- will leave the structure uninhabitable, officials said. A preliminary investigation found the fire was an accident.
Homeowner William Cropp Jr. said his son was the only person inside the house when the fire started; the son was taken to the emergency room for possible smoke inhalation but was determined not to have suffered any major injury, he said. Two dogs died in the blaze, however. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Cropp has lived in the house with his family for almost three decades; the single-family dwelling has been in the family since 1952, he said. On Sunday evening, family members gathered across the street from their former home, hugging and mourning the loss.
Firefighters responded to the call at 3:54 p.m., according to R.J. Arft, a battalion chief with Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. The blaze was under control about 20 minutes later. Most of the second floor of the building was affected by the fire, he said, rendering the building a “full loss.” The next day, the smell of smoke was still present in the air a block away and the house was surrounded by yellow caution tape.
Firefighters from New Baltimore, Marshall, Remington and Lois responded to the call, in addition to members of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, Arft said. Medics from Catlett and Upperville also responded. One firefighter sustained a rolled ankle but was evaluated and released for full duty.
