A fire destroyed a home on Frys Lane in Warrenton on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 4:50 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames and worked for about three hours to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt.
Because the house is not safe to enter, Fauquier County's Fire Marshal Capt. Russell Baker has been unable to complete an investigation, but he said Thursday that he has seen nothing to show the fire was anything but accidental.
The owner, a longtime Fauquier resident, was not home when the fire began in the finished basement where there was a wood stove, Baker said. He suspects at least one propane tank exploded and the roof was burned away.
“The house is uninhabitable,” Baker said. “It’s a complete loss.”
Fauquier County Assistant Fire Chief Michael Gillam said that companies across the county assisted.
