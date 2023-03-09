Fire causes extensive damage to vacant home in Bealeton
Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 8:29 pm
A vacant home on Marsh Road in Bealeton caught fire Tuesday, March 7, causing extensive damage, according to the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters discovered the fire while clearing a separate incident. The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department's Engine 2 saw heavy fire coming from the home's roof, according to a post about the fire on the Warrenton Volunteer Firefighters' Facebook page.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about four hours. The job was complicated due high winds and the compromised integrity of the structure, which required crews to preform defensive operations, the post said.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, the post said.
