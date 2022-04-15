Both Fauquier and Liberty were looking for their initial girls soccer win of the spring when they met Friday afternoon.
The Falcons added a check mark in the win column on a goal by Lily Finkbeiner midway through the second half for a 1-0 decision. That tally raised Fauquier's Northwestern District record to 1-4-1 and left the Eagles at 0-5-1.
"The first half was a little rough," Fauquier coach Josh Smith admitted. "It took us a bit to find our rhythm, but we came out in the second half shooting and creating chances. Liberty had some dangerous freekicks and corners in the second half as well that kept us on our toes."
Both squads have struggled to reach the win column, yet there have been positive signs lately for each.
Fauquier had a recent tie versus perennially potent Kettle Run, 2-2, on scores by Annamae Lawrence and McKenna Locke. That result and the win have Smith looking ahead.
"I wouldn’t say we’re where we want to be quite yet in terms of consistency," the coach said. "But at the halfway point of the season, the girls are feeling good and ready to play against these teams a second time.
Smith said his Falcons are growing not just in confidence, “but belief as well. They’re trusting the foundation, the style of play, and each other and it shows the field."
Liberty was coming off a 1-1 tie with Millbrook after a series of lopsided district defeats. Freshman Carleigh Cameron tallied the goal.
"So proud of how every single one of you stuck to the game plan and never gave up," read a post on the team's Twitter account."It would have been easy given the weather, but you fought hard for all 90 minutes.
"We all knew it was a process, and as we get healthier, who knows what’s yet to come."
Kettle Run in contention again
Kettle Run is usually among the top girls soccer squads in the district, and 2022 is no different with the Cougars jostling with Handley for second behind unbeaten James Wood.
Kettle Run battled James Wood evenly through regulation at 3-3 before falling 5-3 in overtime. The team also tied Handley, 2-2.
"Each week, I see the team getting better. I feel we can compete with any team in the district," said Cougar coach William Brummett.
He acknowledged the 2-2 tie versus Fauquier made catching James Wood more difficult for the No. 1 seed, but he has a longer term outlook.
"We need to work out some small details where we could be better. We did not play our best game against FHS." Brummett said. "I feel we are still a strong contender to make it to the tournament finals and possibly regional play."
Katie Kuzma scored the first goal against Fauquier, assisted by Emma Smith. Kelly Wright notched the second goal.
Brummett said the annual focus is to improve each week and move up the standings. The team is cohesive and focused, he said.
"I feel that is one thing that sets our program apart," he concluded.
