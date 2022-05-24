This July, Open Book on Main Street in Warrenton will host a month-long scavenger hunt to find Waldo in 25 participating local businesses. (Waldo is a much-beloved character from the “Where’s Waldo” search and find children’s books.) Businesses will receive a six-inch Waldo standee to display (atop the cash register, on the ceiling, on the back of the front door, peeking out of a shirt pocket—anywhere businesses choose.
Each business will receive “Find Waldo Local” stamp cards with the names of the 25 participating merchants, who will stamp or sign the stamp card of anyone who spots the Waldo standee in their business and wants to play.
Throughout the month, there will be prizes awarded to the players, and on Aug. 6, Open Book will host a Waldo-themed celebration.
Find Waldo Local launched in 2012, and since then, hundreds of indie bookstores have hosted successful Waldo scavenger hunts across America.
Potential participants should let Open Book know by June 1 to be in one of the 25 places where Waldo is hanging out this July. For questions about Find Waldo in Old Town Warrenton, Open Book may be contacted at 540-878-5358.
