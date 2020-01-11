Financial Peace University, a nine-session class aimed at teaching participants how to pay off debt, budget, save money and give generously, begins Jan. 12 at Warrenton Baptist Church.
Participants will “learn about all aspects of personal financial issues including budgeting, insurance, retirement and saving for education,” according to an announcement about the class.
The class will be held on Sundays, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with dinner provided. Children’s activities will also be available.
The cost of materials for each participant or couple is $109.
The classes will be held at Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main St., Warrenton.
To register or for questions, contact Bernie and Lorna Magill at berniemagill@msn.com.
