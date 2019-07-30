John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District is offering financial incentives for the 2020 cover crop program.
Planting small grain cover crops, such as winter rye, wheat and barley, is a popular agronomic practice known to reduce erosion, prevent nutrient loss, and improve soil health, according to a John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District news release.
Farmers could earn up to $48 per acre for planting specific cover crops at a rate of approximately 2 bushels per acre by Oct. 10, and then killing the crop between March 15 and June 1, 2020.
Additional incentives for earlier planting dates and specific rye varieties are available. Harvesting of hay, haylage, silage, grain, or seed is allowed but cost share is offered at a reduced amount.
For more information, contact the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District by Sept. 1, 540-347-3120, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.