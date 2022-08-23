Last year the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, a state-funded county agency that promotes farm conservation practices, was going through a rough patch. It had lost three of its six staffers; its allotment to incentivize farm anti-pollution practices had been cut in half; and it had not renewed a three-year project to help improve Goose Creek, a troubled tributary that runs through both Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
But now the program is roaring back. Fueled by a state budget surplus and a solid record of accomplishment, the district was awarded $4.5 million to spend in the next fiscal year – nearly double what it had in 2022, and more than three times what it spent in 2021.
It’s part of a record $123 million budgeted for conservation cost-share programs this year by the state general assembly, which is required by state law to put 10% of its annual surplus into water quality improvement. A portion of that goes to cost-share programs state-wide, and the John Marshall district has typically received about 3.5 % of that money.
With the new funding, the district has already allocated $1 million for about 10 projects and is on the verge of announcing a major new grant to once again focus on Goose Creek’s water quality, said district director Melissa Allen in an interview last week.
“It feels overwhelming,” she said. But in a good way. The district is now fully staffed again after departures during the so-called “great resignation” of 2021. That means they have the manpower for the engineering and design work to back up the farm projects they approve, Allen said. This could be a banner year for the district, because it aims to obligate 90% of the money it receives to allowable conservation projects.
Joe Gray, who owns farms in both Fauquier and Culpeper counties, said he has participated in the program for about a decade and already has re-applied for his project this year. “I called back in July when their fiscal year started,” he said in an interview.
In his case, the conservation district should reimburse him for the cost of planting rye cover crops on 1,400 acres that he farms for soybeans and corn. The cover holds down erosion during the winter and also stores nutrients for the next crop planting. He said if all goes well -- the program does not pay him if the cover crop does not grow -- he will receive about $90 an acre, which matches his cost of seeds and planting. “The benefits of this go far beyond my farm,” he said.
The program that enables the conservation district to reimburse landowners for good farming and conservation practices dates back to 1985, when what is called the Chesapeake Bay cost-share program was launched. The idea was to help farmers improve their farm practices and land management to keep pollution from flowing to the bay.
Under the program, John Marshall has paid farmers to fence livestock from their streams, to create stream bank buffers, to plant cover crops and perennial grasses to prevent erosion and to manage fertilizer nutrients. Excluding livestock from streams is especially important because the animals’ waste puts bacteria in the water, and their hooves muddy the streams. Stream buffers capture runoff from fields before it gets to streams, and trees in the buffer zones keep the banks from eroding.
From July 2021 to June 2022 the district funded more than 26 miles of livestock exclusion fencing, the creation of 367 acres of streamside buffers and the planting of 6,590 acres of cover crops and 19 acres of trees, according to a draft annual report.
With the surge in funding, this year should be even better. Last year, the cap on reimbursable amounts was $150,000 per participant per year, but this year it will be $300,000. The district may now pay more for streamside buffers, up from $12,000 per contract to $15,000, and more money will be allowed for well-drilling and fencing. Allen said the average stream exclusion project – that is fencing to keep livestock out of streams – costs roughly $100,000.
Interested participants can meet with staff to design projects that will suit their farms and have the most impact. Not only are allowable expenses reimbursed, but participants can receive a 25% credit on their Virginia income tax for up to $17,500. The main drawback to the program is that landowners have to front the costs for their projects, to be reimbursed when they are successfully completed. Allen said loans are available, but the paperwork can be daunting.
Regarding Goose Creek, efforts have been underway for years to decrease its bacterial pollution and the silt in its water. Holly Geary, executive administrator of the Goose Creek Association, said her organization has planted more than 15,000 trees along the creek in both Fauquier and Loudoun counties and was doing chemical and bacterial monitoring at six stream locations. “Our mission is to bring an impaired Goose Creek to the recreational level,” she said.
The John Marshall district took aim at the creek in 2019 with grant funding from the Goose Creek Association and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. By 2022, the district had helped landowners complete 19 projects to protect nearly 15 miles of streambank from livestock and to create 230 acres of streamside buffer. Nearly $700,000 was paid out to landowners for their streamside efforts, $173,387 of which came from the Goose Creek grant.
In 2021, when for a variety of reasons the district’s staff dropped from six people to three, its former manager let that project’s grant lapse. But after Allen reconstituted her staff, the district applied for a new grant which would add septic repairs to their goals of improving agricultural practices. Allen said they would soon officially announce the latest grant award.
Geary said her group’s chemical and bacterial monitoring should help pinpoint possible problem areas on the stream. The news that the district had a new grant to improve agricultural practices and fix septic problems was “good news for Goose Creek, absolutely,” she said.
