The Virginia High School League’s realignment for 2023-27 has raised concerns about the ability of Fauquier County’s three high schools to schedule sufficient non-district games in multiple sports.
The availability of the Loudoun County schools is a major concern.
Area athletic directors have heard the Loudoun school system once again is considering a travel ban outside of the county for regular-season non-district competition. This is the fourth time in 10-plus years the idea has surfaced. The two major reasons being cited are transportation costs and shortening trips on school nights.
“They have been trying to do that for years,” said Liberty High School's director of student activities Dean Spahr. “I think what they want to do is what Fairfax does where they don’t have to leave the county to play.
“I think [the Loudoun schools] would like to play, but I think their format would be ‘If we have enough schools in the county, hey, why are you traveling to Fauquier when you can go up the street and play?’”
Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty all currently play non-district games against Class 4 and Class 5 Loudoun schools for almost every sport from football to basketball to softball.
Fauquier County schools especially need field hockey and lacrosse games against Loudoun County foes because many other counties do not sponsor those sports.
Kettle Run AD Paul Frye thinks the Loudoun travel ban “is very possible,” but he noted the move is not supported by the Loudoun athletic departments.
“The Class 4s do not want to play the Class 5s,” Frye added, citing Class 4 teams do not wish to be forced to play programs like Stone Bridge, a Class 5 state football power, where they have no chance to win.
“Dominion [or a similar team] would rather play us or somebody out of the county,” Frye stated.
For Fauquier AD Mark Ott, the most frustrating element is the delay caused by the unanswered questions.
”I’m at a big standstill with the football schedule because I have teams scheduled that I will probably reschedule or cancel,” he lamented. “Because I don’t know what is happening with the Loudoun teams.
“It also affects us for regular-season games in our other sports. We schedule them a lot, and we may not be able to do that anymore.” Ott said, emphasizing he may have to search for more distant opponents. “You have to. There is no other way to do it.”
The increased distances would exacerbate the county’s lack of timely transportation to road games. Buses rarely are unavailable until 4:30 p.m. or later.
“Everyone wants to play their first game at 5:30 or 6. If you don’t have a bus leaving until 4:30 or later, you have an hour or more ride already. How are you going to arrive on time?” Ott asked.
Both Ott and Frye expect to continue playing the Northwestern District’s quintet of Class 4 schools of Liberty, James Wood, Handley, Millbrook and Sherando in most sports for non-district contests.
Fauquier County schools also play Class 6 Prince William County schools as non-district foes. While those schools have much larger populations, Fauquier’s schools are often competitive against certain programs and the travel to Manassas, Gainesville and Haymarket is reasonable.
