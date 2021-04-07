Fill dirt and rural road improvements on supervisors’ April agenda

County supervisors could approve as soon as this Thursday a proposed amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance that seeks to more closely regulate the importation of dirt and construction waste material onto Fauquier County properties. A public hearing will be held on the matter before the vote.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting and eight public hearings; the meeting will be held at the Warren Green Building at 10 Hotel St., Warrenton. Members of the public may participate in citizen’s time and the public hearings either in person or remotely.
Also on Thursday’s agenda are several resolutions that designate priorities for state-funded improvements to rural roads. Under the proposed six-year plan, Rogues Road (Route 602) near Vint Hill would be first in line for “safety and operational improvements.”
Whiting Road (Route 622) outside Marshall would be second in line for funding, with proposed improvements including an upgraded railroad crossing. A total of 18 roads around Fauquier County are included in the proposed plan.
Other agenda items include: a resolution to incorporate the 2021 parks department master plan into the county’s comprehensive plan; a resolution to raise the debt-issuance threshold to require a bond referendum from $25 million to $36 million; and a resolution to allocate $650,000 to purchase development rights for 551 acres of active farmland.
The full agenda may be viewed here.
