Fight at Fauquier jail leads to brain injury, criminal charges

A “physical altercation” Thursday between two inmates at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center in Warrenton led to a severe brain injury for the victim, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday by a Fauquier detective. Another inmate has been charged with felony malicious wounding.
The victim, a 36-year old man, was struck in the head several times by 25-year-old Michael Lewis, of Norfolk, according to the complaint filed by a Fauquier detective. “I watched a video of the incident and it appears that [the victim] was unconscious while [Lewis] was striking him in the head,” the complaint said, adding that the victim was later transported to a hospital and sedated because of a brain injury.
The alleged incident stemmed from a “verbal altercation that became physical inside their cell block,” according to the complaint. “During the altercation, [the victim] advised that he was done and [Lewis] had won the fight. [Lewis] advised him that he was not done and continued to strike [the victim] with a closed fist in the head several times.”
The alleged victim in Thursday’s incident had been relocated to another cell block last week after he allegedly assaulted another inmate. He was charged with assault for that incident but he has not been charged in connection with the alleged fight that took place Oct. 14.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, according to a press release Friday, and Lewis remains incarcerated with no bond.
