What school officials claim was a "fight" between two students at Auburn Middle School on Friday, April 29 has led the sheriff's office to pursue action in juvenile court against one of the students.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for Fauquier County Public Schools, said that because of the ongoing investigation and the fact that the students are juveniles, she could not comment on the victim’s condition, the alleged assailant’s status at the school or whether specific safety procedures were being put in place as a result of the incident.
Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls said that a petition for juvenile intake had been submitted against the alleged assailant. “It means that the accused will be served by juvenile services and a court date will be set,” he said Saturday.
Sgt. Aaron Vescovi, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, said that he could not provide detailed information because of privacy concerns. He said, “What I can say is administrative staff at Auburn Middle notified the student resource officer an incident took place between juveniles, which was investigated. Appropriate enforcement action will occur.” Master Deputy Matthew Cackowski is Auburn’s SRO.
A video that claims to be of the alleged incident is circulating on social media, but school officials would not confirm that the video depicts the incident at Auburn. In the video, a student’s face is bloodied after being punched repeatedly; he collapses while walking away, just before the video ends.
A letter was sent to Auburn parents by school officials on the day of the alleged assault. It said, “This message is being sent out as a result of recent events which have taken place here at Auburn Middle School. Unfortunately, such events have brought into question the safety of our students. School administration wanted to make sure that the greater school community had a better understanding of what safety measures are in place, and what additional measures will be added, to ensure the safety of all students.
“In addition to current supervision assignments and coverage involving school administration and staff, we will be adding additional layers to help with supervision and security. These layers are being added in order to increase the presence in the hallways, stairwells, classrooms, and locations before and after school.
“The coverage/supervision plan which we currently have in place will be thoroughly reviewed and adjusted to assist with implementation. We will also be increasing staff to include an additional safety officer and administrator to help reinforce our safety and security measures. All changes to our supervision schedule and plan will remain in effect through the end of the school year.
“We appreciate your ongoing support and understanding as we put forth these increased efforts to ensure that all students and staff feel safe here at AMS.”
After reading the email, at least one parent who called the Fauquier Times thought that it meant that the schools would be adding a new SRO at Auburn, but Falls said that was not the case. “We don’t have an extra SRO to assign to Auburn, but we’ll be looking at what we can do to help,” Falls said.
Helkowski said that that a new school security officer — employed by the school division, not the sheriff’s office — would be put in place at Auburn. She said that a retired administrator also would be brought in to bolster security.
