FIELD HOCKEY PREVIEW: Can mighty Liberty advance to states again? Kettle Run looks lethal, too

The 2019 Liberty field hockey team made its first trip to the state tournament since 2005 and is ready for an encore.
The Eagles return Northwestern District Player of the Year Daphne Daymude, who scored an amazing 35 goals last year, as part of 13 returnees from a school record-shattering crew that went 18-2.
While the road to states will be more difficult because only the regional champion advances this season, the players are dreaming big. The Eagles have too much talent not too.
"I’m so excited to have these kids back and playing hockey again," Eagle coach Katie Norman said of the past two weeks of practice, lauding them for avoiding complacency over the past 15 months since the 2019 state quarterfinal game.
Varsity returnees include Daphne Daymude, Gretchen Thomas, Abby Keller, Keely Crane, Jazmyn Reynolds, Skylar Hadlar, Sydni Smith, Alexandra Lichty, Summer Butler, Emma Costanzo, Nicolle Cabanban, Riley Hines and Denali Daymude.
"That’s a good problem to have," she said happily.
Varsity newcomers include Lise Eanes, Carolyn Maines, Kathleine Kotulla, Ellie McGee, Caitlyn Chaney, Gaby Downey and Catey Whitt.
Liberty was the region's runner-up in 2019 after going unbeaten versus Northwestern District opposition. The VHSL has narrowed the state tournament field in all sports due to pandemic concerns.
"Our goal is always to leave a game feeling like we played as hard as we possibly could," Norman said, noting there is depth and competition for playing time. “That’s agood problem to have.”
Cougars count on 11 returnees
Kettle Run advanced to the Northwestern District tournament championship game in 2019 and earned a regional playoff berth.
First-year head coach Julie Kuhlberg is hoping her large core of 11 varsity returnees can again challenge Liberty for district supremacy. "Having that much experience on varsity make for a unified group," the former junior varsity mentor said. "We have a bunch of talented ladies."
Varsity returnees include Kiersten Johannesen, Aubrey Kearns, Samantha Malloy, Kaitlyn Nakamura, Paige Proctor, Marley Rowell, Abbey Smith, Katelyn Stone, Maddie White, Lauren Witte and Jessica Wood.
Experience alone will not guarantee success, so the team continues to work on the small elements. "We have been working on accuracy with the ball and increasing our power in hits," Kuhlberg said.
The Cougars open with a pair of district home games this week including Thursday's battle with Fauquier.
Newcomers to the varsity team include Kate Bloom, Charlotte Bloom, Reece Dunville, Natalie Escobar, Kaitlyn Jones, Makayla Mulhern, Emilie Muma and Caroline Pechie.
Falcons expect improvement
After suffering its first losing season in years, the Falcon field hockey program is seeking to return to its winning ways this spring.
"It's small steps. Instead of looking at the whole picture the way we have done in the past, we're going to have to get there slowly," said coach Brooke Settle of the approach to this condensed season. “After each game, we'll talk about how we won, or if we lose, talk about how we need to improve," Settle said.
Varsity returnees include Quinn Holden, Abby McCusker, Paige Keith, Stephanie Fisher, Zofeya Maldanado, Jessica Summers, Jackie Timberlake and Erin Irvin.
Many winter coaches have lamented losing precious practice time because of the wintry conditions. The Falcons, Settle said, have not been as handicapped due to off-season diligence in playing for club teams. "That was a huge advantage...so we're not starting from the ground up," she said.
New full-time varsity players include Marissa Camarca, Kaylee Shuler, Kennedy Kolar, Amanda Deberry, Christina Oporto, Halle Freidline, Lily Paccassi, Ella Tedeschi and Alison Janickey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.