FIELD HOCKEY: Maldonado scores! Falcons edge Kettle Run, 3-2

The Sept. 7 Fauquier-Kettle Run field hockey game in Warrenton was a pendulum.
The momentum shifted numerous times, with Fauquier scoring first and last in the Northwestern District opener for both units. Those two goals resulted in a 3-2 Falcon victory against their intra-county rival thanks to the tie-breaking goal by senior Zofeya Maldonado.
The Falcons (3-2) roared out of the gate, needing only 88 seconds to tally the first goal. Senior Kennedy Kolar found an opening at the right side of the cage with 13 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“We were all excited about the game. I think we were caught off guard," Kettle Run coach Julie Kuhlberg said of her team.
Both squads threatened without results over the next eight-plus minutes until the Cougars (2-2) evened the score at the 4:55 mark when senior Kiersten Johannesen lifted a reverse stick shot inside the left post from close range.
Fauquier re-took the lead with 3:08 remaining in the second quarter on its first penalty corner of the game. Zofeya Maldonado sent the ball from the left side of the formation to Jackie Timberlake just outside the top of the 16-yard arc. Timberlake passed into the center of the circle to Emory Lillard, who fired a shot into the cage.
Fauquier controlled play for the majority of the second quarter, but coach Brooke Settle thought her squad should have led by more than 2-1 at halftime.
"I thought there were some missed opportunities," she said. "We were doing beautifully coming down the side and crossing [a pass] into the circle, but then we started to look for another pass when we should have been taking that shot.
"A couple of the girls missed four or five [available] shots and some goals if they would have shot instead of passing," Settle said, noting the team had been working on redirecting passes into the cage, but she thought her players needed to keep their heads up to see easier opportunities.
Settle longed for a return of timeouts in the sport. Formerly, high school field hockey featured two 30-minute halves and a 10-minute halftime. A team could call two 90-second timeouts per game, allowing coaches to make corrections with the entire team.
Now, the sport has four 15-minute quarters with three minutes between the first and second and third and fourth periods. The change also brought an end to timeouts.
"Sometimes you need a timeout to point out something that is happening. When you get dry spells, that's made a huge difference in the game,” said the Falcon coach.
"An error happens, and you get out of sorts. Without timeouts, it makes it harder to correct on the fly.”
Down 2-1, Kettle Run used halftime to make adjustments. The squad responded 1:20 into the third period to conclude a lengthy skirmish in the goal mouth. Junior Charlotte Bloom was able to push the ball out of the scrum for a 2-2 tie.
"Keep the pressure on, and remember communication is key," coach Kuhlberg said of the halftime discussion.
With 2:38 left in the quarter, the Falcons forced a penalty corner with the insertion rolling out to the 25-yard line where Timberlake recovered it. She fed Marissa Camarca penetrating down the right hash mark. Camarca centered to Maldonado, who tallied the winning goal.
"I thought the girls did a good job. It was an exciting match," Settle said.
Kettle Run's Katie Bloom notched 12 saves, with Carleigh Wood and Kaitlyn Nakamura recording assists for the 2-2 Cougars. Erin Irvin had three saves for the winners.
Fauquier took the junior varsity fray, 4-1, behind three goals by Kiersten Settle and one from McKenna Locke. Locke also had two assists. Lexi Smith scored the Kettle Run goal.
Falcons blank Dominion 6-0
Fauquier kept its offense cranking the next night against visiting Dominion. The hosts overcame a sluggish start to post a 6-0 mercy rule decision to run its record to 3-2.
The teams were scoreless for almost 12 minutes before Maldonado converted a Camarca feed inside the left post at the 3:45 mark. The count rose to 2-0 when Kolar scored out of a flurry in front with 1:55 to go in the period..
The hosts struck three times in the second quarter on tallies by Timberlake, Maldanado and Marjorie Davenport. Maldonado handed out two assists and Camarca one. Brooklyn Maldanado scored the sixth Falcon goal. Irvin had five stops in the shutout.
Fauquier had a quick rematch with Dominion, traveling to the Titans Tuesday. Kettle Run heads to Liberty 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the Falcons play at Foxcroft 4:45.
Liberty (1-3) dropped its rematch against Orange 1-0 on Sept. 7. The Eagles had taken a win in a shootout the previous week in Orange. Liberty's game at Meridian High School was postponed last Wednesday.
