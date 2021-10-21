FIELD HOCKEY: Kolar’s goal leads Falcons into first place tie

Who will win the Northwestern District's regular-season field hockey title?
Take your pick, it’s still tight as ever.
After Fauquier's 2-1 overtime win Monday over visiting Meridian, only two games remain, and three of the league's four teams have a mathematical chance to finish on top.
Fauquier and Meridian shared first after Monday's fray, with Liberty close behind at 2-2. Liberty plays both of the leaders in a two-day span, hosting Meridian Wednesday and traveling to Falcon Field Thursday with multiple outcomes possible. The district tournament opens next Monday.
Fauquier won Monday on senior Kennedy Kolar’g goal with three minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the 15-minute 7-on-7 sudden-victory period.
"We had a breakaway," Kolar began, describing Jessica Summers' upfield pass to a breaking Zofeya Maldonado. Kolar trailed Maldonado as they broke into the circle and found with only one defender beside the goalkeeper.
"I was there for a back pass. The defense came up on her, so I told her to dish it back to me," Kolar said.
"I saw the left corner, and I took a shot, and it rolled right in," she said with a beaming smile of her first career game-winning goal. "It was pretty exciting. I really pushed it at the end. I knew I was going to do something, so I was able to make it happen."
Fauquier coach Brooke Settle was happy to see her squad avenge a 3-0 loss to Meridian.
"Absolutely, 100 percent," Settle said of the improvement. "It was a good hard finish."
Lillard tallies lone goal
Fauquier beat Liberty 1-0 as neither team dominated action, with each forcing the opposing goalkeeper to make difficult stops.
The game's lone score came with 9:41 to play in the third period when Marissa Camarca sent an entry pass into the circle from the right wing to Emory Lillard.
"It was a beautiful pass," Lillard said.
She received the ball with a defender on her back. Lillard spun past the Liberty player and found only the goalie and one other defender guarding the cage. When the goalie moved to meet the threat, Lillard made a move on the remaining Eagle.
"I moved the ball around her stick into the goal. It was all a blur," Lillard admitted.
