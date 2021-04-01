FIELD HOCKEY: Falcons stun Cougars 3-2 in shootout, allowing Liberty to repeat as district champs

Liberty will be the No. 1 seed for next week's Northwestern District field hockey tournament.
The Eagles and Kettle Run had been neck and neck for the top position, and a tiebreaker for first place loomed.
Until Monday, when fifth-place Fauquier played its finest game of the season to end Kettle Run's hopes with a thrilling 3-2 win in a shootout. Regulation play ended 2-2 at Falcon Field and neither team could score in a 15-minute sudden-victory overtime session.
Fauquier sophomore Jackie Timberlake, the Falcons’ second shooter, was the lone scorer, sending a reverse stick shot into the cage. Falcon goalie Erin Irvin turned away all five Cougar attempts.
"I am super proud of you," coach Brooke Settle told her shorthanded team that was missing multiple players away on spring break.
The Falcons (2-6) avenged an earlier 1-0 overtime loss at Kettle Run. It clinched the regular-season title for Liberty, which finished 6-2. Kettle Run is 5-3 after beating Culpeper 5-0 Tuesday.
Kettle Run struck first on an Aubrey Kearns goal 5:35 into the game. Fauquier, which applied pressure for most of the second and third periods, knotted the score at 1-1 on Abby McCusker's goal with 11:54 to play in the second period.
Fauquier took its first lead at 2-1 when Zofeya Maldonado found the cage from the left side with 7:55 in the third.
Faced with an upset, Kettle Run restart its offensive engines with less than 11 minutes left in regulation. A lengthy period of pressure resulted in Samantha Malloy's tying goal with 7:18 to go off a Kearns pass from the right endline, making it 2-2.
Liberty gains revenge
Liberty avenged a March 11 overtime loss to Kettle Run last week, winning 3-0 as Daphne Daymude scored just 56 seconds into the game for a quick lead.
Coach Katie Norman said her first-place Eagles have evolved and are playing well now. "In that first game we were still trying to piece together our offense. And while we’re not completely there yet, we’ve made some adjustments that definitely worked for that game," Norman said.
Eagle Abby Keller raised the count to 2-0 with a score 91 seconds into the second period.
Kettle Run mounted a much stronger and sustained push in the third period. The Cougars, however, let down their guard in the waning seconds to allow a sharp Daymude pass find Gretchen Thomas all alone at the right post for a 3-0 final margin.
The win allowed Liberty to regain first place.
"Liberty wanted it more this time,” said Kettle Run coach Julie Kuhlberg. "I think individually our team played well, but they were not playing as a team last night."
Liberty hosted Fauquier two days later. After a 0-0 first-half battle, Daymude broke free for all three goals in the win.
District tournament schedule
The district tournament begins Monday with the fourth- and fifth-place teams meeting. That winner goes to Liberty Tuesday while No. 2 seed Kettle Run (5-3) and No. 3 seed George Mason (5-3) play in the other semifinal bracket. The title game is April 8.
