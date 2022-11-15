FIELD HOCKEY: Do-everything Jackie Timberlake named District Player of the Year

League champion and state quarterfinalist Fauquier dominated the balloting last week for 2022 Northwestern District field hockey all-star teams.
The Falcons had nine first and second team selections and captured both major awards, as senior midfielder Jackie Timberlake was Player of the Year and Brooke Settle was Coach of the Year.
Settle is ecstatic with Timberlake’s selection, citing her versatility as an offensive force and the Falcons’ on-field engine who was also a key defensive player.
“There was no doubt. She definitely deserves it,” said Settle. “In fact, she got a perfect score. She was the No. 1 player on our field.”
Timberlake was the Falcons’ second-highest scorer with nine goals and led the district with 12 assists. “That shows the strength of her dynamics. In every sense, she has been a big part,” said Settle, who noted the four-year letterman also posted seven defensive saves.
“Which shows she was just everywhere,” according to Settle.
“It is nice to know all my hard work over the years has paid off. I was really happy when I heard,” Timberlake said.
Joining Timberlake on the first team are fellow Falcons Marissa Camarca (eight goals, three assists, two defensive saves), Kirsten Settle (eight goals, two assists), Brooklyn Maldonado (nine saves, two goals) and McKenna Locke (one goal, three assists).
Kettle Run’s had five first-team players, led by forward Kaitlyn Nakamara, whose 16 goals makes her the county’s highest scorer for the second consecutive season. She also handed out seven assists. Other Cougars are goalkeeper Katie Bloom (119 saves), Charlotte Bloom (six goals, two assists), Jessica Lalwani (one goal, one assist) and Alexis Smith (four defensive saves).
At-large choice Mary Rodman led Liberty in scoring with seven goals to go with one assist. Defender Denali Daymude (three goals) joins her on the top unit.
Second-team choices for Fauquier included Marjorie Davenport (10 goals, three assists), Lauren Lasher (two goals, four assists, nine defensive saves), Ava Napolitano (two all, one assist) and goalie Erin Irvin (85 saves).
Kettle Run’s Grace Cunningham (five goals, one assist) was second team along with Liberty’s Carolyn Maines (six goals, seven assists), Katie Kotulla (five goals, two assists) and defender Caitlyn Chaney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.