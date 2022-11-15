 Skip to main content
FIELD HOCKEY: Do-everything Jackie Timberlake named District Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
field hockey_Fauquier vs Loudoun Co-8_FHS Jackie Timberlake_20221101.jpg

Fauquier's Jackie Timberlake controls the ball during a Nov. 1 regional playoff game against Loudoun County.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
field hockey_Fauquier vs Liberty-14_FHS Coach Brooke Settle_20220919.jpg

Fauquier High School field hockey coach Brooke Settle
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-46_FHS Brooklyn Maldonado shootout goal, KR Katie Bloom_20220901.jpg

Fauquier's Brooklyn Maldonado scores past Kettle Run's Katie Bloom during a shootout to decide a Sept. 1 game in Vint Hill.
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-21_FHS Lauren Lasher, KR Jessica Lalwani_20220901.jpg

Fauquier's Lauren Lasher and Kettle Run's Jessica Lalwani vie for the ball during a Sept. 1 game in Vint Hill.
field hockey_Fauquier vs Liberty-7_FHS Kirsten Settle, LHS Denali Daymude_20221018.jpg

Fauquier's Kirsten Settle and Liberty's Denali Daymude vie for the ball near Liberty's goal during an Oct. 18 game in Warrenton.
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-49_KR Charlotte Bloom shootout goal, FHS Erin Irvin_20220901.jpg

Kettle Run's Charlotte Bloom scores past Fauquier goalie Erin Irvin during an overtime shootout to decide a Sept. 1 game in Vint Hill.
field hockey_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-1_FHS Lindsey Cree, KR Lexi Smith_20220927.jpg

Kettle Run's Lexi Smith and Fauquier's Lindsey Cree race for the ball during a Sept. 27 game in Warrenton.
field hockey_Fauquier vs Liberty-31_LHS Mary Rodman goal assist, FHS Erin Irvin (goalie)_20221018.jpg

Liberty's Mary Rodman crosses to Carleigh Cameron for a goal as Fauquier goalkeeper Erin Irvin defends during an Oct. 18 district playoff game at Falcon Field.
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-3_FHS Marissa Camarca, KR Katie Bloom, Jane Crosland_20220901.jpg

Fauquier's Marissa Camarca attempts to move the ball as Kettle Run goalie Katie Bloom and Jane Crosland defend during a Sept. 1 game in Vint Hill.
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-39_FHS McKenna Locke, KR Kaitlyn Nakamura_20220901.jpg

Fauquier's McKenna Locke attempts a cross toward goal as Kettle Run's Kaitlyn Nakamura defends during a Sept. 1 game in Vint Hill.

