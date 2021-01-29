Wednesday’s Fido’s Freedom Flight was sponsored by the Locke family and Wakefield School in The Plains. Welcoming the 18 dogs to Fauquier were: Danni Locke, Devon Settle, Jeff Locke, Maddie Garrison, Emily Cross and Laura Redmon.
Pilot Jeff Locke greets Fauquier SPCA Executive Director Devon Settle as he arrives at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland.
Photo by Robin Earl
Eighteen dogs arrived from Tennessee Wednesday; eight of them will be cared for at the Fauquier SPCA.
Photo by Robin Earl
Emily Cross comforts a tiny chihuahua.
Photo by Robin Earl
Devon Settle and Maddy Garrison with a yorkie mix that is going to need some special care. He has a broken leg.
Photo by Robin Earl
Devon Settle carries a yorkie mix that is going to need some special care. He has a broken leg.
Photo by Robin Earl
Maddy Garrison of the Fauquier SPCA carries the first crate of dogs off Jeff Locke’s plane.
Photo by Robin Earl
Alex Vacek of the Fauquier SPCA holds a tiny cattle dog mix puppy.
Photo by Robin Earl
Maddy Garrison of the Fauquier SPCA with two new arrivals.
Photo by Robin Earl
Maddy Garrison of the Fauquier SPCA is overwhelmed by the cuteness of two new arrivals.
Photo by Robin Earl
Maddy Garrison and Emily Cross of the Fauquier SPCA welcome three cattle dog mix puppies.
Photo by Robin Earl
SPCA Executive Director Devon Settle reassures one of the dogs arriving from Tennessee.
Photo by Robin Earl
This chocolate lab mix puppy had lots of energy to expend after the plane ride.
Photo by Robin Earl
A litter of ten puppies who were too young to be cared for at the Fauquier SPCA were accepted by a Lovettsville shelter.
Photo by Robin Earl
A litter of ten puppies that were too young to be cared for at the Fauquier SPCA were accepted by a Lovettsville shelter.
Photo by Robin Earl
Maddy Garrison of the Fauquier SPCA checks out the condition of one of the puppies.
Photo by Robin Earl
Danni Locke, wife of Fido’s Freedom Flight pilot Jeff Locke, holds one of the tiniest puppies.
Photo by Robin Earl
Wednesday’s Fido’s Freedom Flight was sponsored by the Locke family and Wakefield School in The Plains. Welcoming the 18 dogs to Fauquier were: Danni Locke, Devon Settle, Jeff Locke, Maddie Garrison, Emily Cross and Laura Redmon.
Photo by Robin Earl
In a hopeful sign, though, Fido’s Freedom Flights have resumed. On Wednesday morning, The Plains pilot Jeff Locke landed at Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland with his Beechcraft Bonanza F-33A plane carrying seven dog crates filled with 18 dogs.
Fido’s Freedom flights is a program to bring animals from overcrowded shelters to facilities that have room and resources to care for them. Locke’s 3 ½-hour round trip flight (two hours down and 1 ½ back) to Johnston County Airport in Tennessee was the first such flight in about a year.
Devon Settle, executive director of the Fauquier SPCA, said that for months, her shelter has been caring for a large number of dogs that were seized by the county’s animal control unit. That and COVID restrictions put the flights on hold.
Settle said that all the dogs from one of the two cases have been adopted out, so she can handle the dogs from the Tennessee shelter. Now that the shelter has a little breathing room, said Settle, “We can get back to doing what we love to do,” pair dogs with loving homes.
The 18 pups had been housed at the Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary in Mountain City, Tennessee. Eight of the dogs will be cared for at the Fauquier SPCA in Casanova and a litter of 10 tiny black mixed puppies will go to Sweet Life Rescue in Lovettsville. The puppies are too young for the Fauquier shelter to handle right now, said Settle.
The arrival of the pups was joyous. Shelter workers happily cuddled the squirming furballs as they simultaneously checked for signs of injury or illness. Settle said the new arrivals will be quarantined for two weeks while they receive medical care and solid nutrition. One otherwise healthy-looking yorkie mix has a broken leg, said Settle, and the shelter in Tennessee did not have the resources to address it. “We’ll take care of him,” said Settle.
Pilot Jeff Locke and his wife Danni grinned at the shelter workers’ loving embrace of the dogs. They’ve seen it before, but not for the last year.
Although the Fauquier SPCA usually arranges for sponsors for the flights, Locke and his family – with assistance from Wakefield School -- paid for this trip themselves – about $500 just in fuel, said Danni Locke.
Settle said, “This time, Jeff told us, ‘this one’s on me.’”
The Locke family members are animal lovers; they have two rescue dogs at home. But it’s also Locke’s love of flying that keeps his plane in the air for Fido’s Freedom Flights; he’s been a private pilot since 1982. Locke said that he brings supplies down to the shelters in need -- blankets and food – and comes back with the dogs that those facilities have trouble caring for.
Danni Locke said her husband has probably made hundreds of dog rescue flights since he started the project in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.