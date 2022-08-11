The $65-million private-public initiative to subsidize fiber-optic internet connections for nearly 10,000 Fauquier County rural homes and businesses has moved to the next phase. The high-speed service should be available to county residents by the summer of 2025, according to an update provided to county supervisors Thursday.
Residents can sign up for updates from All Points by visiting fiber.allpointsbroadband.com. The county has also set up a webpage for project updates, located at bit.ly/fauquierallpointsproject.
All Points Broadband, a Leesburg-based internet provider, entered formally into a contract this month with the state, Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki told county supervisors. The company will now design the details of laying fiber-optic cables on utility poles and conduits — All Points says that this process will take several months — and construction will begin after that.
The Fauquier project, part of a regional initiative totaling $306 million of investment, was made possible by a state law passed in 2020 and tens of millions in funding allocated to the state by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. Fauquier County is using $10.5 million of its ARPA allocation toward the fiber project.
The new state law allows internet providers to use existing utility rights-of-way to lay fiber without obtaining a separate right-of-way easement. The legislation survived a lawsuit from John Grano, Jr., a Culpeper County resident and Piedmont Environmental Council board member, who claimed that the law was unconstitutional and that he should be paid for any new fiber laid across his property alongside existing utilities. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in November 2021.
Dan Holmes, PEC’s director of state policy, said in September 2021 that the organization does not have a position on the law, that Grano was not acting on behalf of the PEC and that the PEC did not help fund the lawsuit.
Consumer plans through All Points will start at $60 per month for the “basic” 50 megabits-per-second (Mbps) plan – the maximum speed would be the same for uploading and downloading data — with rate increases not exceeding the rate of inflation for the duration of the public-private partnership.
Other plans will bring speeds of up to 1 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) to homes, with a monthly fee of $120 for the 1 Gbps plan. Plans above “basic” will not be subject to the same restrictions on fee increases.
All Points will charge a $200 installation fee for all connections that require 500 feet or less of new wiring from the main power line; a per-foot fee, currently pegged at about $1.20, would be charged for the distance beyond 500 feet. That “long drop” fee, applying to homes farther away from the nearest road, will be waived for those who connect within the first year of the service becoming available.
Since 2019, supervisors have focused on another public-private partnership, with Florida-based Data Stream Mobile Technologies, contributing nearly $5 million to subsidize the installation of fixed-wireless broadcast equipment on 18 towers around the county.
Data Stream sued the county in June, claiming that the county had breached its contract with the company; the county, for its part, claims that Data Stream failed to provide adequate service to its customers. On Thursday, supervisors voted to hire an outside law firm to represent the county in the case.
