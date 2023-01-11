Agriculture students and teachers at Fauquier High School are creating a working farm with a barn, fencing, goats or sheep, an expanded community garden and even an orchard and a berry patch. Two pigs and up to 200 chickens already are on site.
Work on fencing about two acres of land is under way between the school’s tennis courts and the Thorpe House adult learning center, and an 800-square-foot pole barn for equipment and more animals — sheep or goats — is coming. Teachers have plans to extend water and electricity to the area. Carpentry and welding students will help.
“This is an ongoing project that will take up to three years” to become fully operational, agriculture teacher Susan Hilleary said recently. “Students will have hands-on experience caring for animals and cultivating horticulture crops.”
The total cost will be close to $100,000, but Hilleary and fellow agriculture teacher Stephen Potucek aren’t asking taxpayers to foot the bill. The plan is for the farm to pay for itself through the sale of produce, eggs, greenhouse plants, animals, flowers and other farm bounty. “Students will have hands-on experience caring for animals and cultivating horticulture crops,” Hilleary said. “Food produced will be marketed in student-run enterprises and/or donated to area food banks.
“Students enrolled in agriculture classes will work on the farm daily as part of their classroom lab experiences,” Hilleary said. “Also, some building trades and marketing students will be collaborating on this project.”
The school board in November approved plans for a major expansion of the agriculture department’s farm, and the Warrenton Town Council issued a permit allowing students to keep swine there. The permit was required because the school is within town limits.
Two 7-month-old pigs in a pen near the chicken houses will soon be bacon and other cuts of meat, Hilleary and Potucek said. The 100-pound swine remain nameless. Students only name animals that will not become food. The pigs already have been sold to a buyer who has reserved a time for their slaughter. The farm’s chickens will produce both meat and eggs. “If you’re teaching animal science, you have to be honest about what you’re raising animals for,” Hilleary said. And, she added, “If you eat meat, you have to be honest with yourself about where that meat comes from.”
Nearly all the students in the program are “city kids,” some of whom are deciding that vegetables aren’t so bad when they come straight from the soil. Potucek remembers a student turning up his nose at the prospect of eating peas from the community garden.
“I handed the kid a pea pod, and he said, ‘What’s this?’” Potucek said. The teen didn’t know that peas grow in pods, but he quickly decided the peas nestled inside were much tastier than their canned counterparts.
The community garden will be expanded to include larger and perennial crops and to provide fresh produce for the school cafeteria and for the community, including food banks. The chickens produce eggs the program sells to help sustain the farm.
In the greenhouse, students raise bedding plants, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and more. Last year’s annual greenhouse plant sale raised about $20,000.
Beside the greenhouse, on a slope between the football field and the annex, Hilleary and Potucek hope to grow grapes, berries and even fruit trees. Grapes seem like a perfect fit for Fauquier and surrounding counties because so many wineries are here. Potucek hopes to partner with a local winery so students can learn from the pros. “And in turn, they might get a nice crop of grapes,” he said.
Farming in Fauquier County has changed, Hilleary said. The days when a family could buy a small farm are gone because the price of land is too high, the two said. “A lot of people when they hear the word ‘agriculture,’ they think of fields of corn … and that’s not what a farm is anymore,” Potucek said.
Today, farming requires marketing skills and retail skills, along with an understanding of the science that goes into seeds and fertilizers. In addition, many farms in Fauquier County sell their crops at farmer’s markets or sell directly to the public, which requires marketing skills.
The two Fauquier teachers were aware of only about 10 other high schools in Virginia with working farms that extend much beyond a garden and a greenhouse. That’s at least partly because teachers work under 10-month contracts, which means they don’t get paid to feed animals and tend plants during the summer.
Hilleary and Potucek will work during the summer, volunteering their time, but they are hoping for legislative action that will allow ag teachers to work under extended contracts so they can get paid to maintain school farms during summer months. They also hope to pay student interns to help feed animals and tend plants during the summer.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
