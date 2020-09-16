Due to the expected smaller schedule, the eight-team Class 4 Northwestern District membership may split into two four-school pods when high school sports resume this winter.
Fauquier, Kettle Run, Liberty and Culpeper would comprise the southern quartet. Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando would be in the northern half.
Each school would play a double round-robin schedule (home and home) against the other members of its pod for six contests. Then, a school would play one game versus each of the four Winchester-area schools for 10 total league games,
“That's our district schedule for everything besides football," said Fauquier High activities director Mark Ott. "Each school then would be responsible to find [non-district] games to fill out its schedule."
Basketball, for example, has a maximum 14 regular-season games, so four additional games would be needed.
Volleyball, softball and baseball would need a pair of games to reach its maximum of 12, while the soccer and tennis would be limited to their 10 district outings.
The plan would not work for football, which is limited to six games, or field hockey and lacrosse.
Field hockey (10 maximum) and boys and girls lacrosse (nine) all compete in hybrid leagues because the Winchester area schools do not play those sports except for Handley (lacrosse).
Virginia High School League members still are awaiting the exact scheduling parameters for this school year's upcoming seasons.
They hope to receive final word Sept. 17 when the Executive Committee meets again to finalize dates and contests allowed.
