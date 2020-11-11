The number of Virginia residents receiving unemployment insurance benefits has steadily declined since the beginning of August, and the same is true for Fauquier County. Last week, the number of Virginia and Fauquier residents filing claims fell to its lowest level since March 21.
However, results of the monthly employment survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in September – the most recent state-level data from the agency -- showed that many unemployed Virginians may no longer be receiving benefits despite having yet to find work after mass layoffs began in March.
The BLS survey is a much more precise way to measure unemployment, since the results come from a representative sample of live interviews instead of relying simply on the number of unemployment insurance claims. The federal survey is the basis for calculating the official unemployment rates for the U.S., states and localities.
Claims data is released weekly, while BLS data is released the month following the survey period – making it less useful data amid a fast-moving economic situation.
For most of the pandemic, the two measures of unemployment have mostly mirrored one another in both Fauquier County and Virginia as a whole, with the number of unemployment insurance claims as a percentage of the labor force roughly matching official unemployment rates.
But in September, that was no longer the case. Unemployment rates in September were essentially unchanged from the previous month; Virginia’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 6.2% from 6.1%, and in Fauquier County the rate changed from 4.4% in August to 4.2% in September.
During that same time period, however, the number of claims filed each week steadily declined. An average of 4.5% of Virginia’s labor force (as measured in March) filed a claim each week of September, 1.7 points lower than the unemployment rate. In Fauquier County, an average of 2.8% of the county’s labor force filed claims each week during September, 1.6 points less than the official unemployment rate.
In some ways, this is a return to normal; before the pandemic, most unemployed people didn’t apply – or were not eligible -- for unemployment insurance benefits. The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, created by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, did much to change that dynamic during the pandemic, according Timothy Aylor, an economist with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Under the federal program, self-employed and gig workers not usually eligible for unemployment benefits (because they do not pay into the system through payroll taxes) could get unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
“I suspect that you had PUA and other assistance that made earlier months different than now and different from other recessionary periods,” Aylor said, “Many workers who would not have been eligible for payment prior to the pandemic and PUA changes -- like gig workers, etc. -- felt encouraged to file so it was much more of a one-to-one relationship between the number of claimants and the number of residential unemployed.”
That federal program doesn’t expire until the end of the year, and the CARES Act also created Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extends the amount of time an individual can receive unemployment benefits. (In Virginia, individuals can normally receive up to 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits. The federal program extends this to 39 weeks.)
However, the expiration of yet another federal program created by the CARES Act, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, appears to have spurred the decline in the number of people filing for unemployment insurance benefits even as BLS data shows a greater number of people are actually unemployed.
From March through July, the FPUC supplemented state unemployment insurance benefits by up to $600 per week; without the federal supplement, the maximum benefits an individual in Virginia could receive weekly was $378. When the federal program expired July 31, the number of Virginians filing weekly claims for benefits plummeted 22% in just one week. This is also the point where the number of people receiving benefits began to fall below the number of unemployed people counted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Ultimately, the number of people in Virginia and Fauquier County filing unemployment claims remains high, regardless of that number’s relation to the unemployment rate.
During the week ending Oct. 31, 495 Fauquier residents filed for benefits, compared to just 123 the second week of March. In Virginia, 110,061 residents received benefits last week, more than four times the number of claims filed the week before mass layoffs began in March.
