On Tuesday morning, June 23, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 58,994 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia. Since June 7, when cases spiked 1,284 cases in one day, the daily cases have been less than half that, ranging from a low of 380 new cases on June 15 to a high of 658 on June 13.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,913 Virginians have been hospitalized; 32 of those cases were labeled “probable” COVID-19.
Total deaths from COVID-19 in Virginia stood at 1,645 Tuesday, with 103 of those labeled probable for the virus.
The testing 7-day positivity rate for the state – which compares the percentage of positive tests to the total number of tests – was 6.4% on Tuesday. The rating was at 13% as of Saturday, May 25 and has been steadily dropping.
Locally, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District had a 7-day positivity rate of 4.8% Tuesday morning. It was 5.5% Saturday, June 20 and on May 28, it was reported at 19.6%. In the health district, 11,905 total tests have been completed.
Fauquier County reported 413 confirmed cases Tuesday morning, 10 more than had been reported Saturday, June 10. The number of Fauquier residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county is 26; Fauquier added one hospitalization June 16, but before that, no new Fauquier residents had been hospitalized since Sunday, June 7.
Fauquier County reported its sixth COVID-19 related death May 28, its first since Tuesday, May 12. The Virginia Department of Health reports its numbers based on the residence of the person, not where they died.
New cases in Fauquier have been reported in the Bealeton, Warrenton, Broad Run and Marshall ZIP codes over the past week. Bealeton continues to have the most cases, with 101.
Fauquier has not reported a new outbreak since June 13. The county has had a total of eight outbreaks, which have resulted in 118 cases.
Virginia’s 433 total outbreaks include 231 in long-term care settings, which have resulted in 6,608 cases and 1,013 deaths.
Every Friday, the VDH releases a summary of mitigation efforts. On June 19, the narrative said that the impact of the Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 30 stay-at-home order “on transmission rates was immediate. Virginians began to change their own behavior in response to the emergency. Transmission rates eventually plateaued in mid-April, but above the 1.0 rate we associate with declines in new cases. By May, however, transmission rates were dropping again. They dropped below 1.0 by the end of the month.
“… One reason could be that Virginians themselves began to institute better infection control procedures, including wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. Businesses also instituted new procedures, following guidance from the CDC, VDH and guidance listed in the Forward Virginia plan. Simply, we may have gotten better at COVID-19.”
The VDH summary states that if Virginia experiences better case detection and steady transmission after public health restrictions are lifted, the model estimates that new confirmed cases already peaked. “Standing in stark contrast to this are the estimates if we simply returned to pre-emergency declaration behaviors and transmission rates. In this case, the model forecasts that new confirmed cases will peak at 174,907 per week during the July 4 holiday.”
