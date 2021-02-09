A one-hour virtual presentation, “Fearful to Fearless” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.; a question and answer period will follow. The event will be sponsored by the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County and the PATH Foundation.
International speaker Darryl Bellamy Jr. will speak on living with less fear during uncertainty. To connect, visit fearlesszoom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.