FCPS is accepting applications for its Virtual Academy

Fauquier County Schools will open for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 11, with five days a week of in-person learning. In addition, a new FCPS Virtual Academy will be offered to meet the needs of K through 12 students who learn best in a virtual environment.
FCPS Virtual Academy students will remain enrolled in Fauquier County Public Schools and will be taught by FCPS teachers. Virtual students will have the opportunity to graduate with a diploma from Fauquier County Public Schools and participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities.
Program coordinator Michael Snell – who started in his position July 6 -- said “the interest in a virtual option has been out there for a while. It was time to ask the question, ‘How do we take the next step?’”
Snell said it is too early to say how many students will be enrolled or how many teachers will be needed. Student applications are coming in, but the process is just beginning. He said that once an application is received expressing interest in the Virtual Academy, the student’s school is contacted to obtain a recommendation. Then Snell will invite the student and parent in for an interview.
To make sure virtual learning is a good fit, Snell will want to learn whether at-home learning was a success for the student last year – was the child participating regularly last year, were they keeping up with their work? He’ll also want to make sure that the family’s set up at home is conducive to virtual learning – Is the family’s internet service capable of handling the workload? Is the child sufficiently comfortable with technology? Will parents be available for support? “Parents are a key part of this,” said Snell. “They are co-teachers with us. Every family I have talked to, there is a family component.”
The academy’s coordinator said that once children are accepted into the Virtual Academy, they will be learning virtually for the entire school year.
He said that a number of teachers have expressed interest in teaching remotely, but Snell said, “We don’t know what we are looking for yet. Our focus is, ‘How can we meet the needs of students?’ but we don’t know what those needs are yet. If we have a big math need, we’ll need a lot of math teachers…”
He said that elementary students would follow a typical school day with their teacher. Middle and high school students would move from one subject to another according to a schedule. There will be synchronistic and asynchronistic learning during the week.
The Virtual Academy will use Canvas as a learning management system. “It’s similar to Google Classroom,” Snell said. He explained that the system will have a lot of content that is already built in. “We already have a shell to work with, but you can make it your own. We’ll add content based on what our kids need. As the year goes on, it will become more personalized.”
Snell has been teaching for 14 years, half of that time as a fifth grade teacher; he taught third grade at Grace Miller Elementary last year. He said during the pandemic he saw students connecting virtually with their teacher. “When we went virtual, it was an opportunity to teach kids a different way. We went through every different model out there – A/B, all virtual, classrooms with some in-person and some virtual….”
Snell taught summer school last year. “I had 35 kids on my roster. I used it as a trial period, so when school started in the fall, I knew what I was going to do. We learned a lot.”
He said that when the position of coordinator of the Virtual Academy became available, “I was excited about the process.” Snell has a degree in administration as well.
Why virtual?
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said about the Virtual Academy, “We are going to provide a great virtual program for our kids this fall, but it won’t be great for everyone. Before any parent chooses any virtual option, they need to consider how their kids learn best. Do they thrive in a virtual environment, or do they learn best in a face-to-face environment? Virtual instruction isn’t about convenience. It’s about how to serve students best.”
Snell said he has heard many reasons why a student would want to apply for the Virtual Academy:
- Fewer distractions at home.
- A student who may struggle in a typical in-person setting may find they get more one-on-one attention in a virtual setting.
- Safety during the pandemic. Snell said the comfort level with returning to in-person learning varies from family to family.
- Some like the schedule, the flexibility. Snell said that families really like having Wednesdays “off,” when they could catch up with homework or meet with teachers individually. Schedules have not been determined yet, but it’s possible Fridays could be a day set aside for asynchronistic learning, as Wednesdays were last spring.
- The opportunity for home projects like planting a garden or setting up lemonade stand.
- Some children just like the virtual experience better.
Snell said he has had at least one student from each county school express interest. Some children who have been homeschooled for years – and those that left county schools during the pandemic to homeschool – are interested in the Virtual Academy, he said.
“Sometimes homeschool parents are not comfortable sending their children to school but they want the opportunity to participate in extra-curricular activities,” said Snell. Any activities that a student’s base school would offer will be open to Virtual Academy students – sports teams, after-school music groups, clubs. Not everything is settled, he said. “We still have questions about field trips or school picnics,” for instance.
The school division’s Assistant Superintendent for Business and Planning Denise Sandlin said that $500,000 has been reserved for the Virtual Academy from American Rescue Plan federal funding. She said the coordinator is being paid out of Cares funding also, but separately from the Virtual Academy funding.
Sandlin added, “Materials and teachers would be included in that $500,000 budget. Technology costs will also come out of this. However, there is new technology funding through the Universal Service Administrative Company which could possibly pay for laptops and hotspots if necessary. We are still getting the details on this.”
Once pandemic-related funding runs out, said Sandlin, all costs would be budgeted in the general fund.
Snell said that he only knows of a couple of school districts that are offering a virtual academy-type option in the fall. “Either they are not offering K to 12 or they are not doing anything this year. A lot of counties will be watching us to see how we do,” he said.
Anyone interested may visit the FCPS Virtual Academy website at bit.ly/FCPS1Virtual to begin the application process. Virtual Academy Coordinator Michael Snell may be reached at 540-422-7032.
