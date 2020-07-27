Fauquier County Public Schools will host four drive-thru immunization clinics at middle schools to provide the TDAP, meningitis and HPV immunizations to rising seventh-graders.
Participating students may come to any clinic location and should bring the permission form they received by email from their school. The clinics will take place in the bus loops, and students will remain in their cars. The clinic schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, July 30, at Warrenton Middle School from 9 – 11 a.m.
• Thursday, July 30, at Auburn Middle School from 2 – 4 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 6, at Marshall Middle School from 9 – 11 a.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 6, at Cedar Lee Middle School from 2 – 4 p.m.
in a news release, FCPS said it wanted to remind parents and guardians of school-age children that immunizations and physicals are required for school enrollment.
Even if students have selected the 100% virtual learning option, they must meet minimum state immunization requirements, the news release said. Planning ahead to complete these state requirements for school enrollment will ensure a smooth and safe start when schools reopen, school officials said.
