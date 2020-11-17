Fauquier County Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate increased from 94.1 percent in 2019 to 95.5 percent in 2020, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Education.
FCPS also achieved record-high graduation rates in four subgroup categories—Black students, Hispanic students, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, the school division said in a news release.
The on-time rate refers to first-time ninth-graders who entered high school in fall 2016 and graduated on time in 2020.
Fauquier County’s on-time graduation rate exceeds the state rate of 92.3 percent, according to the school division news release.
For the class of 2020, the FCPS graduation rate for students with disabilities increased to 96.7%, from 91.45% percent in 2019; the graduation rate for Black students increased to 96.3%, from 89.61% in 2019; the graduation rate for Hispanic students increased to 93.5%, from 88.19% in 2019, and the graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students increased to 91.6%, from 86.5% in 2019.
FCPS Superintendent David Jeck, credits the teachers, students and staff for the outstanding results. “Our staff and our students continue to amaze,” FCPS Superintendent David Jeck said in the news release. “These statistics are off the charts and show that what we have been doing to promote success and equity for all is working. I am so proud of our students and staff. Truly exceptional.”
“It is important to reiterate for our community that our on-time graduation rate is one of those data points that illustrates the depth of our collective journey,” Major Warner, FCPS deputy superintendent, said in the news release. “It is an academic outcome that is a true measure of that success, and best reflects the investment that our teachers make in each child from their first day, and culminates in the receipt of their diploma each spring. It is an unwavering belief and commitment by teachers to providing an equitable environment that fosters growth and provides meaningful experiences for all of our students.”
The 2020 FCPS on-time graduation rate second among the 18 school divisions in the commonwealth with student enrollments ranging from 8,000 to 16,000, behind York, which had a graduation rate of 97%.
