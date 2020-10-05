Fauquier County Public Schools sent out a survey to parents to gain feedback about which option – virtual or two days in-person – their child will attend when the schools move to a hybrid plan Nov. 9. The survey also asks about children’s transportation needs.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the school division said the deadline to return the survey had been Oct. 5, but it has been extended through Friday, Oct. 9. Directions for accessing the survey can be found at https://bit.ly/FCPS1Survey.
Helkowski said that parents’ choices will remain in effect until the start of the second term in January. Families who have already submitted the survey but would like to change their selection may contact their child’s school to make the change. The school’s registrar can override the original submission, she said.
FCPS will host a webinar at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, to answer previously submitted questions regarding the new reopening plan. Those interested may submit questions at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-Cc8TxlxYy4zmsDwgRCJMaqUW6YYJj1UY32pSBIQifJBfNQ/viewform.
The webinar will be livestreamed and recorded. The link to access the webinar will be posted on the school division’s website. The livestream and recording will be available at www.fcps1.org/live.
Helkowski said, “It is important for us that our families receive enough information to make the best decisions for their children. We scheduled the webinar on Thursday evening to do just that.”
