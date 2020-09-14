Fauquier County Public Schools has expanded its options for meal service this month to meet the needs of families, the school division said in a news release.
Free meals are available to any Fauquier County child between ages 2 and 18 because of a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture decision enabling school divisions to offer free meals to children through Dec. 31.
Hot meals are now available for pickup Monday through Friday at 16 Fauquier County schools. Pre-packaged meal bundles, comprised of five breakfasts and five lunches, are now available to pick up via a drive-thru service at nine schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at Brumfield Elementary School on Saturday mornings.
FCPS will also deploy 14 school buses to deliver meal bundles to 66 locations on Tuesday mornings.
All meals are free for any student between the ages of 2 and 18.
FCPS will offer hot meals Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at the following school locations. Families are encouraged to call ahead to order meals.
Meal Bundles
Meal bundles include five breakfasts and five lunches and are available through drive-through service and bus delivery.
Drive-thru service
FCPS cafeterias will provide meal bundles via drive-thru service at the following schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Families should contact their student’s school or the school nutrition office at 540-422-7220 with any questions or concerns.
