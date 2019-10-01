Fauquier County Public Schools earned the top rating from the Virginia Department of Education for improving outcomes for students with disabilities and for compliance with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the school division announced in a news release Monday.
The school division received a total performance grade of 95 percent based on 2017-2018 data —the best rating the school division has ever received for serving students with disabilities, the news release said.
VDOE bases school division performance on certain results and compliance indicators, including: graduation; participation and performance in statewide assessment; significant discrepancy in the rate of suspension by race; disproportionate representation in special education; disproportionate representation in specific disability categories; initial evaluation timeline; early childhood transition, and secondary transition, according to the news release.
FCPS received the maximum possible points on 13 of the 15 indicators, earning a "meets requirements" designation, the highest overall rating on the IDEA report card, according to the school division news release. Fauquier fell just short of the maximum possible points on two indicators: initial evaluation timeline and performance in statewide mathematics assessments.
Frank Finn, assistant superintendent for student services and special education, said he is most proud of the division’s performance on Indicator 4B (significant discrepancy in the rate of suspension by bace).
“We’ve been intentional. By using the data tools and the PBIS framework, we have been proactive in addressing student behavior, and the results show,” Finn said in the news release.
The school division is also proud of its progress on Indicator 1 (percentage of students with disabilities graduating with a standard or advanced studies diploma). Fauquier scored 68.63%; the state target is 56% or higher. In addition, Fauquier’s on-time graduation rate is 95% for students with disabilities, according to the news release
“We’ve been examining our practices to include a more inclusive instructional model, and it is starting to bear fruit,” Randy Corpening, FCPS director of special education, said in the news release.
As reported in a July 2019 news release from the VDOE, Virginia also earned the U.S. Department of Education’s top special education rating. Virginia’s overall score of 95.83 percent was the second-highest of the 60 state, territorial and federal school systems evaluated.
“A key measure of the quality of a state’s public schools is found in the supports and services provided for students with disabilities and in outcomes for these students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I congratulate Virginia’s special educators – including teachers, administrators and support services professionals – for their commitment to equity for students with disabilities and the passion they show every day for helping every student achieve his or her fullest potential.”
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires each state to report on state-level data and individual school division-level data publicly and to indicate whether the state and the divisions met state targets. School divisions are required to submit information and data for reporting, monitoring and compliance purposes.
