Due to the impending inclement weather, all Fauquier County Public Schools classes will be canceled on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 17, the school division announced Tuesday.
Teachers may post and communicate the location of optional learning resources for students, the announcement said.
All school buildings and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 16. A decision about facilities for Thursday will be made Wednesday evening, the announcement said.
FCPS will monitor local health metrics daily and send an update to all FCPS families and staff on Dec. 30.
