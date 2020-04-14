Fauquier Community Child Care, a licensed school aged child care provider is offering care for the children of essential personnel, the child care center announced in a news release.
The child care center is operating out of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, at 6194 Dumfries Road, in Warrenton. The program is now open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all attendees must be pre-registered, according to the news release.
“For almost 30 years FCCC has been caring for the children in our community,” FCCC officials said in the news release. “As a licensed provider FCCC works with the Department of Social Services’ Division of Licensing to ensure that children are cared for in a safe, caring environment. FCCC staff are all thoroughly vetted, CPR-First Aid certified and trained to administer emergency medications. Additionally, they receive a minimum of 16 hours of annual training on best practices to support and encourage children to grow and thrive in a safe and learning based environment”
According to Melissa German, executive director, “These are unprecedented times and require unprecedented action. When Governor Northam called on licensed providers to provide care for the children of essential personnel, we knew this fit in our mission and we immediately went to work setting up the program.”
German said she wanted to express “deep gratitude to the generous community partners who have made this endeavor possible including grants from the PATH Foundation, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and individual contributions from parents and citizens.”
“There is a limited capacity at the center and FCCC is following the health and safety protocols of the CDC, the Department of Social Services and the Virginia Department of Education,” according to the news release.
There are no more than 8 children and two staff members per classroom, social distancing is observed, health checks for the staff and children occur throughout the day and a rigorous schedule of cleaning and sanitizing is in effect, according to the news release.
If you need child care and meet the guidelines for essential care, contact jessicapeil@fcccva.org or visit FCCC’s website, www.fcccva.org.
