Fauquier High state champion wrestler Kingsley Menifee just avoided one of a high school senior’s greatest questions: where to attend college.
The rising senior announced his verbal commitment over the weekend, selecting nationally ranked Cornell University.
“I feel like making my decision got a bunch of unnecessary stress off my chest,” said Menifee, who has emerged as one of the finest 182-pounders in the U.S.
The 2022 Class 4 state champion, Menifee was recruited by over 30 NCAA Division I, II and III schools. He cited the University of Virginia as his second choice. He becomes the second local wrestler to choose the Big Red. Foster Cardinale, a 2022 Liberty High graduate, is set to wrestle at the Ivy League power.
Menifee said he made unofficial visits to sever- al schools and attended prospect camps at others to provide opportunities to tour campuses. His official visit to the Ithaca, N.Y., school was May 5-8.
He admitted attending an Ivy League school was not on his radar earlier in the recruiting pro- cess. “But once I laid everything out on the table, it became an opportunity that was too great to pass up,” Menifee said. “First, you can’t go wrong with the academics.”
He found the campus to be “amazing,” adding he also felt welcome and enjoyed the interaction with future teammates. Then there was the important subject of future development.
“The coaching staff is top notch, so they will help me with my ultimate goal of going to the Olympics,” Menifee said of long-term wishes.
“Their staff is a fantastic fit for Kingsley,” said Fauquier head coach Chad Hoffman. “He will learn and grow as a student-athlete there and be set up for a very bright future.
“That’s what is important with recruiting. Go- ing on these visits and feeling a connection with the coaches and potential teammates,” he added.
Menifee placed second in the Class 4 state tournament as a sophomore and was already on some recruiting radars. The interest then exploded to a nationwide scale last season after he won the 182-pound title at the Beast of the East tournament in Delaware. He went on to capture the Northwestern District and Region 4C gold medals before capping the campaign with the state championship at 182.
“Kingsley wants to get better,” Hoffman stressed. “He realizes the expectations in front of him for his senior year. He has no choice. He has a target on his back. Everyone is going to want to get a piece of him,” Hoffman observed. “When you are at the top, you’re the villain. He will embrace that.
“He wants people to come after him because he’s going to come after them. He wants a tough dog fight.”
Menifee agrees the early deci- sion allows him to focus on winning another state championship and de- fending his Beast of the East title and competing in several other national-caliber events.
“The only pressure I will have now is the pressure I put on myself,” Menifee stated.
“He will compete with anyone in his path,” Hoffman predicted. ‘He will go through the ups and downs of Division I wrestling, but at the end of it, I have full confidence that he will allow his name to be heard.
“He is a grinder with a drive you don’t see every day.”
The NCAA allows its athletes a maximum of four years of competition within a five-year period that begins the day an athlete enrolls at any institution of higher learning. Redshirting is the common practice in collegiate wrestling to gain an additional year of physical maturity.
Menifee pointed out the Ivy League does not allow that practice in any of its sports.
Instead, he will be taking advantage of an allowable “grayshirt” procedure, where a collegiate program offers enrollment on scholarship at the start of the second semester. The athlete then has five years to play four seasons, with the ability to red- shirt at some point.
He will not enroll at Cornell until January, 2024 at the beginning of the second semester. He will train this fall with the nearby Spartan Regional Training Center and compete in open tournaments as an unattached wrestler before beginning his Cornell career.
Menifee said he is unsure of his academic track, but he has early interest in Cornell’s famous Hotel Administration curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.