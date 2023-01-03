"If you learn from defeat, you haven't really lost,” is a quote attributed to American author and motivational speaker Zig Siglar.
That sentiment accurately depicts one of the chief reasons wrestling coaches across the nation bring their grapplers to in-season events such as the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, Beast of the East and most recently the Powerade affair Dec. 29-30 in Pennsylvania.
Last week three Fauquier Falcons made the trip to the Powerade Invitational Tournament at Canon-McMillan High located southwest of Pittsburgh to battle for honors in one of the nation’s top three tournaments. The primary goal, according to Falcon coach Chad Hoffman, is to continue honing skills and improving focus in the sport whether those come in victory or defeat.
“It's very beneficial to get into these tournaments,” Hoffman said of vying against topnotch competition. “It absolutely helps the kids, more importantly mentally. They see the level of competition at these tournaments and say ‘woah, we're not used to seeing that.’”
“The competition is that good at these tourneys, and we recognize that we will not see that type of wrestling in this area. There are some absolute hammer wrestlers there.”
Fauquier senior Kingsley Menifee, 2022 Virginia Class 4 182-pound state champion, led the way with a fifth-place finish in the 189-pound classification. The Cornell University signee finished with a 4-2 record after opening with three consecutive wins.
Menifee recorded a late second-period fall in the round of 32 before claiming a 6-3 win over Vincent Lee of Delbarton (N.J.). In the championship quarterfinals, the Falcon posted a 7-5 decision against Jared Miller of St. Edward (Ohio).
Those victories sent Menifee into a semifinal bout vs. Jude Correa of Wyoming (Pa.) Seminary. Correa scored fall to drop the Falcon into the consolation bracket. There, Lee avenged his earlier loss by edging Menifee, 3-1, in a sudden-victory show down.
Menifee then claimed fifth via forfeit. He had been third in the Beast of the East tournament.
Jobber-Spence, a transfer from Eastern View, placed eighth at 172 pounds. with a 3-3 run.
He began by pinning Luke Stainbacher of Montour (Pa.) in one minute, 27 seconds before thrashing Southwest (Miami, Fla.) wrestler Franklin Ordonez via a 15-0 technical fall. In the championship quarterfinal round, Jobber-Spence was a victim of a fall at 2:57 at the hands of Waynesburg (Pa.) wrestler Rocco Welsh.
In consolation action, the Jobber-Spence dropped a 12-3 major decision, a fall and a 4-2 decision. He had earned seventh in the Beast of the East.
The third Fauquier entrant was Sal Sorrentino at 114 pounds. He lost a fall and a decision in his two matches.
“Getting two on the podium was huge for the kids and the school,” Hoffman stressed., adding his combatants learned key lessons. “We all still need to open up more against higher level competition. Overall, I was pleased with most of the wrestling.”
Fauquier will host the six-team Falcon Duals beginning 9 a.m. Saturday.
