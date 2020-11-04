Republican candidates gained the majority of votes in Fauquier County, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections. A total of 43,470 votes had been tabulated as of 12:30 a.m. Nov. 4, accounting for 79.9% of voters registered in the county. That turnout was up from 2016, when 77.4% of registered voters cast a ballot in the presidential election.
Nearly 65% of all votes cast by Fauquier residents were absentee ballots cast either in person or by mail. Voters casting ballots on Election Day accounted for only 35% of the total. Consequently, precinct-level data this year is not as useful, since absentee ballots are reported in each locality as one block and not delineated by voters’ precincts of residence.
Fauquier voters casting ballots on Election Day overwhelmingly favored Republican candidates, and absentee voters narrowly favored Democrats.
Since mailed ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 may be counted if they are received by noon Friday, the overall vote counts may change slightly. However, it is clear Fauquier voters favored Republican candidates by wide margins, although those margins were slightly reduced when compared to 2016.
President Donald Trump (R) received 57.8% of the vote in Fauquier County to Biden’s 39.9%. Trump’s share of the vote was down 1.3 points from 2016, while Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton 2016 share of the vote by 5.3 points.
The margins were roughly the same in the U.S. Senate race between Mark Warner and his Republican challenger Daniel Gade. Gade received 58.9% of Fauquier County votes, with Warner garnering 41%.
In the four precincts in Fauquier County that are part of the 1st Congressional District, Wittman received 71% of the vote to Democrat Qasim Rashid’s 28.9%.
Most of Fauquier County is part of the 5th Congressional District, and the race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb to fill the seat has gained national attention – and fundraising dollars. Among Fauquier voters, Good was the clear favorite, receiving 57.7% of the vote to Webb’s 42%.
On election night the Associated Press called Virginia for presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D), along with the 1st Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman (R). The AP had not called the 5th District race between Bob Good (R) and Cameron Webb (D) as of 12:30 a.m., but Good released a statement that said, "I received a gracious call from Dr. Cameron Webb tonight, extending his congratulations for our campaign's victory in the 5th District Congressional race. I want to compliment him for a hard-fought campaign and thank him for acknowledging my win with his concession. I look forward to working to earn the support of all the citizens in the 5th District, and validating the trust placed in me by the hundreds of thousands of voters who cast their votes in this all-important election."
