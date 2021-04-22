Fauquier volleyball hangs tough, but falls to Loudoun Valley in regions, ending year

Loudoun Valley's consistency proved to be too much for Fauquier in the April 13 Region 4C volleyball semifinals.
The visiting Vikings were able to play at a high level for longer periods to down Fauquier, 24-26, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13. Valley then fell to eight-time defending state champion Loudoun County last Thursday, 25-17, 25-20, 27-29, 20-25, 15-12, in the championship match.
Fauquier coach Diana Story had viewed several Vikings matches and felt her girls matched up well, but would need to really shine. Story said the Vikings didn’t spring any surprises, but one detail sticks out.
"The biggest thing we hadn't played against were two strong (middle blockers)," Story said, noting most teams have only one strong middle blocker. That advantage gave Loudoun Valley a dominant presence across the front line for all rotations.
"I thought the girls played well but didn't finish," Story said. "When you are in a playoff situation, you've got to play to win, play hard, I thought we did that in the first set. From then on, I think we just went flat."
Fauquier finished with an 11-3 record, including a 10-0 mark against Northwestern District foes in regular-season and tournament play. Valley entered as the Dulles District tournament runner-up.
The Vikings and Falcons were tied four times in the opening set when the score reached 11-11. A four-point Loudoun Valley service provided the visitors with a 15-12 margin. Fauquier fought back to knot the contest at 19-all.
Loudoun again surged to lead at 23-19 before Falcon Emma Carter forced a side out with a kill down the left side to give the ball back to the hosts.
Libero Kate Wilvert ran off three points, aided by scoring plays from Carter, Dani Lawhorn and Laney Weyman to tie at 23-23, but a side out left Loudoun Valley serving for the set at 24-23.
A net serve re-tied the teams, bringing Lawhorn to the service stripe. A solo block by Carter and a double block by Meredith Wayland and Weyman gave Fauquier the crucial first set, 26-24.
The momentum the Falcons had built in its rally dissipated very early in the second set. Loudoun Valley led 5-2 advantage before a seven-point run widened the chasm to 12-4, and Fauquier never drew closer than five points.
The third set was similar to the first with multiple ties. Fauquier battled back from a 7-3 deficit to lead at 15-14, but the Vikings went on a 9-5 run for a 23-20 margin.
Carter served two points, and Skyler Furr hammered a ball out of the middle for a side out, giving the Falcons the ball trailing 24-23.
This time the rally attempt fell short, as a spike down the left side gave Loudoun Valley a 25-23 win for 2-1 set lead.
The winners then jumped out to a 12-4 fourth-set lead and cruised to the win, winning the fourth set 25-13.
"It was just a matter of who played well and execution," said Story. "I was not upset with the loss. I was upset because I was losing my seniors," Story admitted. "Especially the four of them that have been a core for us quite a while.
"Every year is different, but it's going to be especially hard to replace them," she continued, referring to Carter, Lawhorn, Wilvert, Weyman and Lindsey Gorsira.
"I do have some younger talent. It just depends on how they will evolve.
"I have some ideas in my head, but I don't know what the puzzle will look like until August."
