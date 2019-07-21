The Virginia Department of Health held a regional mass dispensing exercise on Friday, July 19, to practice how medication might be distributed to the public in case of a large-scale anthrax exposure.
Eighty-nine participants – many of them county employees and EMS workers – showed up at Brumfield Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to drill the procedures that would be carried out in case of an anthrax exposure.
They registered, were given information about anthrax, and were provided with “medication” they could take. It was actually a pack of fun-sized M&Ms – a small reward for taking part. Two-hundred and six packets were distributed (visitors took "medication" for their family members as well). Average time from start to finish was less than 5 minutes.
Kathy Hatter, with the Fauquier County Department of Health, said the exercise was based on a scenario where several patients presented with anthrax symptoms. Anthrax is a serious disease that develops when people breathe in anthrax spores in the air. Symptoms include sore throat, fever greater than 100 degrees, and muscle aches. Later, patients may develop a cough, chest discomfort, shortness of breath and tiredness. Symptoms can appear within seven days or may take up to 42 to 60 days. Anthrax is treated with antibiotics.
Most of the workers for the exercise were Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, said Hatter. She said that the health department would not have the staff to handle dispensing medications in the event of a real emergency. MRC volunteers are trained to help out in a genuine crisis. More information on joining the MRC is available at rrmrc@vdh.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.