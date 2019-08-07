Fauquier County plans to apply for a state grant to support a planned expansion of broadband service to Orlean.
Deputy County Administrator Katie Heritage said the thinking at this stage in the process is to seek a $3 million Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Telecommunications Initiative grant that will require the county to contribute $500,000 and Comcast to put in an additional $500,000.
“Comcast approached us and we identified Orlean as an unserved area,” said Heritage.
The county has a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Comcast.
“All providers are approaching counties” with which they have agreements to partner together and apply for a share of the total $19 million in state funding available, Heritage explained.
The grant program is designed to subsidize construction costs and provide last-mile service to unserved areas, according to the VDHCD website.
“It’s a win-win. We said, ‘Why not?’” said Heritage. “We could get $3 million by putting in 5 and Comcast putting in 5 to light up an area” with broadband, Heritage said.
Since Comcast service is fiber-based, it is likely the service to Orlean would involve laying fiber.
The county expects to file its grant application in September. It is currently seeking public comment on the proposed application. Comments will be received until the close of the business day on Aug. 16. Comments can be submitted to: Catherine Heritage, deputy county administrator, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton, Virginia, 20186. Her email is Katie.heritage@fauquiercounty.gov. Her phone number is 540-422-8005.
