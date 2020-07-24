The Fauquier Times recently instituted a paywall on its Fauquier.com website that asks readers to pay to read articles -- after the first four free stories -- each month. It’s a move that publisher Catherine Nelson calls necessary.
She said, “We are joining the growing list of newspapers that have come to the realization that we cannot continue to provide all our news content for free. Particularly now that the pandemic has reduced the number of advertisers that need to reach readers through our platform, we will have to charge a small fee for our online content. The free model has, unfortunately, become unsustainable.
“This is the least impactful solution if we want to keep the lights on and pay our employees to produce original, well-researched local Fauquier County content.”
How does it work?
Those who already subscribe to the print edition of the newspaper will continue to have free access to all website content, as well as to the digital edition of the print paper that publishes on Wednesdays. To secure free access, subscribers will have to register for an account online; this is free.
Once registered for an account, subscribers can click on the “Get Started” next to the FREE subscription option and enter the same address they use for billing/delivery.
That will enable free access to all website content for the length of their subscription.
Anyone who is not already a subscriber will -- after clicking on the first four free articles – be asked to pay $4 a month for unlimited access to the Fauquier.com website. That introductory offer will be good for 90 days. After three months at $4 a month, the regular subscription rate will apply. That rate is $80 a year, which comes out to about $6.66 a month.
Those who choose to subscribe for a year ($80) or two ($142) will be able to receive a print paper if they choose, have access to the weekly digital version of the print paper and also full access to the website.
All stories that appear in the print paper are posted to Fauquier.com each week; numerous web-only stories also appear daily. Nelson said, “Although the Fauquier Times is a weekly newspaper, our reporters cover the news of the county every day. Our website is a robust and up-to-date chronicle of the news of Fauquier County.”
Great, reading this article cost me one of my four reads a month 🤦🏻♂️
