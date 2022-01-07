1. SPORTS ROAR BACK FROM PANDEMIC
After a nine-month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletics returned to the three public high schools on Jan. 6, 2021 for the first time since March 13, 2020. Teams were permitted to play 60 percent of their usual maximum number of games, and the VHSL cut the number of teams and individuals qualifying for state events. With fall sports from 2020 completed in the spring, those teams played two seasons in 2021.
2. LIBERTY WINS WRESTLING STATE TITLE
Completing a long-sought dream, coach Wes Hawkins’ Liberty wrestlers won the school’s first state title in the sport, outpointing runnerup Eastern View 113-90. Senior Mason Barrett struck gold at 132 pounds for his third consecutive state title. Sophomore Colin Dupill won at 138 for his second crown, with brothers Noah Hall (145) and Royce Hall (195) winning for the first time. Christian Eberhart was second at 106.
3. FAUQUIER GIRLS WIN INDOOR TRACK STATE TITLE
Senior Stephanie Robson won three events and sister Alyssa one as Fauquier’s girls indoor track team won the school’s first-ever state indoor track team championship. Following its state indoor track title, the FHS girls took third in the outdoor state meet as Aubrey Fernandez, Kiki Wine, Cassidy Scott and Abby Gray won the 3,200-meter relay.
4. COACHING ICONS BRIZZI, STORY RETIRE
Fauquier High’s Wayne Brizzi and Diana Story stepped down as two of the county’s longest tenured coaches. Story’s 456 volleyball victories over 25 years is the fifth highest total in state history. She left to become FHS assistant principal. Brizzi retired after 28 years as boys basketball coach with more than 350 victories.
5. FEMALE FOOTBALL PLAYERS MAKE HISTORY
As a freshman defensive back at Shenandoah University, former Kettle Run JV football player Haley Van Voorhis of The Plains became the first woman to play NCAA college football at a position other than kicker. She did not appear in a game. Senior Ella Slevin emerged as Kettle Run’s No. 1 kicker and became the first Fauquier County girl to score in a varsity game. Teammate Kelsi Navin also kicked in a game.
6. HIGHLAND WINS GIRLS SOCCER STATE TITLE
Highland got goals from Lainey Mulkerin, Amanda Dale, Olivia Simmons and Soleil Harris to defeat Covenant 4-1 and win the VISAA Division II girls soccer state championship for the third year in a row and sixth in program history.
7. FAUQUIER GIRLS BASKETBALL SQUAD CAPTURES FIRST DISTRICT TITLE SINCE 1972
Fauquier girls basketball captured its first district championship since 1972 with a 9-0 overall record against Northwestern District foes in regular-season and tournament play. The Falcons were 10-2 overall and reached the Region 4C semifinals before losing to Tuscarora.
8. KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL WINS TWO DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS IN ONE YEAR
Kettle Run football squads won back-to-back Northwestern District titles in the COVID-delayed 2020 season, which ran from February to April, and again in the 2021 season. The Cougars went 5-1 in the spring and 9-2 in the fall. They were led by record-setting quarterbacks Elijah Chumley and Beau Lang.
9. BREAKTHROUGH YEARS FOR FHS, LHS BOYS LACROSSE
Fauquier and Liberty blazed new trails in boys lacrosse. Fauquier rolled over Liberty 23-10 to win the region title and advance to their first state semifinal, where the Falcons fell to Dominion 13-10. Liberty shocked Kettle Run 14-7 in the region semis and made their first region final.
10. NO BIRD BOWL IN 2021 SEASON
Due to an unintentional overscheduling issue, Fauquier forfeited its final football game of the year to Liberty. Although not contested as the Bird Bowl, the game was played with the Eagles winning, 24-20, on Austin Jacobs’ touchdown run with 2:22 left. In April, Liberty beat Fauquier 22-0 in the 2020 Bird Bowl, which had been postponed to 2021 by the pandemic.
11. FALCON SOFTBALL HAS BIG YEAR
Fauquier softball went 16-1, including a school-record 16 consecutive wins and the Northwestern District title. FHS lost in the Region 4C championship game to Tuscarora and missed a state Class 4 state tournament due to smaller playoff fields due to the pandemic.
12. SPRINTER COLEMAN IS THIRD IN NCAA TRACK
Kettle Run grad and Bridgewater College freshman Adalia Coleman was an NCAA Division III all-American after third-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the outdoor national meet. Her times were 11.96 and 24.34 seconds, respectively.
14. TRACK GLORY FOR RODMAN & ROGERS
Liberty’s Sam Rodman successfully defended his Class 4 state indoor track championship in the 1,000 meters in 2:30.41. During the outdoor season, Kettle Run’s Nia Rogers became the girls Class 4 state shot put champion at 39 feet, seven inches. She was the Fauquier Times KRHS Girls Athlete of the Year.
15. HIGHLAND BASEBALL IS SECOND IN STATE
Despite a frustrating 7-6 loss to Greenbrier Christian in the VISAA Division II state final, coach Micah Higgins’ talent-laden Highland baseball program had its finest season, going 24-6.
16. FAUQUIER VOLLEYBALL ROLLS TO DISTRICT CROWN
Fauquier volleyball won the 2020 Northwestern District championship in the delayed season that ended in spring, 2021. The Falcons were 10-0 in regular-season and district tournament play and 11-4 overall in coach Diana Story’s final season.
17. HIGHLAND BOYS HOOPS MAKES STATE SEMIS
Highland boys basketball advanced to the state semifinals for the first time. Due to positive COVID-19 tests for Hawks, the game was not played.
18. EMMA CARTER’S MAGICAL YEAR
Fauquier High senior Emma Carter became the first county athlete to play on three district championship teams and go unbeaten in district games at 32-0. Girls hoops was 9-0, volleyball was 10-0 and softball 13-0. Overall, Carter’s squads went 37-6. She was Fauquier Times FHS Girls Athlete of the Year.
19. BEN GRAY LEADS KETTLE RUN GOLF
Led by individual medalist Ben Gray, Kettle Run won its sixth consecutive Northwestern District golf title. Although the Cougars missed regionals as a team by one stroke, Gray turned in the best performance ever by a Cougar golfer at states, shooting 77 for a five-way tie for 17th.
20. WYATT TELLER SIGNS $56 MILLION CONTRACT
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller signed a four-year contract extension worth $56.8 million. The 2013 Liberty High graduate is thriving as Fauquier County’s first and only NFL player.
