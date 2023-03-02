Efforts to move the Fauquier Times offices from its current location across from the Fauquier County Circuit Court to 53 S. Third St. have been in works for months, but when the moving van pulled up in front of 41 Culpeper St. last week, rumors began to fly.
The Fauquier Times is not going out of business. On the contrary, the county’s only print newspaper is on the move. The paint is dry on the new location – The Old Mill Building, next to Claire’s at the Depot – computers are humming; writers are figuring out where the reporter’s notebooks are stashed and how to work the new coffee machine.
Since the new office is only a block away, much of the daily routine will stay in place. Reporters will still be able to dash into the Warrenton courthouses and Town Hall and sales reps Tony Haugan (ahaugan@fauquier.com) and Nancy Keyser (nkeyser@fauquier.com) will keep their ready access to Main Street.
But there is a lot new, too. Readers will notice improvements and updates to fauquier.com, the Fauquier Times’busy website. Before mid-year, the daily newsletter sent to readers’ emails will be expanded as well.
Internal changes include a new publishing system that will link the print and online versions of the Fauquier Times. Readers may not notice a difference right away, but increased efficiency and flexibility will allow the news side of the business to react even more quickly to breaking news.
Robin Earl, the managing editor of the Fauquier Times since 2019, has moved on to other endeavors, but Jill Palermo, longtime managing editor of the Prince William Times, will oversee both community newspapers. It’s a job Palermo held before Earl joined the team, and one she is tackling again in the interim. Contact her at 703-608-3739 or jpalermo@fauquier.com.
Reporter Colleen LaMay (clamay@fauquier.com) will continue to cover the health care and education beats, while Shannon Clark (sclark@fauquier.com) has signed on to write about town and county government and public safety. Clark has experience writing for numerous community newspapers and has a master’s degree in journalism from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. She is a valuable addition to the team. Look for her byline.
Publisher Catherine Nelson will host an open house at 53 S. Third St., Suite 100, as soon as she can find a place to plug in the copier. Look for an announcement about the “welcome to Third Street” gathering sometime in April.
Reach Catherine Nelson at cnelson@fauquier.com
