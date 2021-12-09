FAUQUIER TIMES GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Talented Fauquier wants to repeat

The Northwestern District has a different landscape for girls basketball this winter.
Only five of eight member schools competed last season after the Frederick County school board opted to play outside of the Virginia High School League's COVID-adjusted timeline. Sherando, Millbrook and James Wood are back in the fold, but Culpeper went down to Class 3, joining the Battlefield District, to leave a seven-team draw.
Locally, there are interesting story lines to follow.
-First, can Fauquier follow up with its second-consecutive district title after ending a 49-year drought last season with a championship. The Falcons return many of the key components from that squad.
-Kettle Run also has many veterans from the district's runner-up unit .
-Liberty welcomes a new head coach and also returns all of last season's varsity.
FAUQUIER
-Coach: Brian Foddrell fourth year)
-Last season: 10-2, Northwestern District champions
-Returning varsity players: Makayla Foddrell (Sr.), Skyler Furr (Sr.), Bhavika Regiti (Sr.), Shannon Seilers (Jr.), April Belcher (Soph.), Brooke Belcher (Soph.), Felicity Awunganyi (Soph.). Newcomers: Skye Corum (Sr.), Carly McMurphy (Sr.), Gabby Garrison (Sr., transfer ), Tamia Thorpe (Jr., ttransfer), Taylor Knighting (Jr.), Hayley Ponn (Jr.), Kenza Chienku (Fr.)
-Early games: Beat Culpeper 48-16; lost to Rappahannock 54-47; Dec. 10 at Brentsville; Dec. 13 at Culpeper; Dec. 14 HOME vs. Eastern View.
-What’s new? Fauquier is coming off its first district championship season since 1972. Can coach Brian Foddrell and the Falcons repeat with the added pressure of being the hunted?
"We realize that we are a marked target being champions," Fodrell said. "But I strongly feel that we are more than capable to step up and meet the challenge."
The coach is basing his expectations on a veteran-laden squad, which includes Shippensburg University signee Makayla Foddrell and Skyler Furr, the district’s shot-blocking leader.
Fauquier returns four starters and has seven returnees from the title team and has two more with multiple years of experience back after a one-year hiatus. The unit also picked up two seasoned transfers.
"We have six seniors who have a lot of experience," coach Foddrell said. "They have been really working hard getting our younger players to play with confidence.
"I also think that you will see a much improved offense from us this year now that we have a few players able to knock down shots from the perimeter," said Foddrell, knowing zone defenses might be employed to take away Fauquier's inside advantages.
"I feel that we have two of the most dominant players in our district with Makayla Foddrell (the coach’s daughter) and Skyler Furr," Fodrell said. "Who will continue to be a force to reckon with on both ends of the floor."
Fauquier hopes to see improved defense is a major goal. "I feel that our aggressiveness in our defense will really stand out this year," Foddrell said.
After overwhelming Culpeper, 48-16, last to open the season, Fauquier received a punch to the face with a 54-47 defeat at Rappahannock County to begin this week.
LIBERTY
-Coach: Marc Costanzo (first year)
-Last season’s record: 0-8
-Returning varsity players: Ally Corvin (Sr.), Emma Costanzo (Sr.), Robin Morton (Sr.), Brianna Gutierrez (Jr.), Lauren Leatherman (Jr.), Salem Sifford (Sr.), Mary Rodman (Soph.), Asya Thomas (Soph.), Kaylen Ulloa (Soph.). Newcomers: Jasmine Amini (Soph.), Laila Spottedcrow (Sr.)
-Early games: Beat Orange 47-44 in OT: lost to Orange 48-35; Dec. 7 at Brentsville; Dec. 9 at Park View; Dec. 10 HOME vs. Kettle Run.
-What’s new? Marc Costanzo moves in as the new head coach taking over for Quynh Nguyen, who resigned in the spring to become the coach at Osbourn High, her alma mater.
Costanzo, Liberty’s former LHS JV coach, praised Nguyen for establishing a more solid foundation and discipline.
He hopes to build on those positives as Liberty comes off a COVID-abbreviated 0-8 season, the least successful in program history.
Offense output was a constant issue. "We are running a completely different offense and scheme this year," Costanzo said, pointing out the Eagle squad has no player taller than 5-foot-8. "We will pick up our defense intensity, utilize our quickness and athleticism in hopes to score more with high percentage shots in transition.
"We will utilize the 3- point line when we can, and we will be moving constantly on offense to get open high percentage shots."
Costanzo saw flashes of potential with last week's 47-44 overtime win at Orange to open the season.
Liberty got a 3-point basket at the buzzer to send the contest into OT, then trailed by eight with 75 seconds left, yet clawed back for the victory.
"I think it was a perfect start to show these girls that with hard work and a never-give-up attitude that anything is possible,” Costanzo said. “We played sloppy for three quarters. but I was proud how we cleaned it up, picked up the intensity and didn’t give up.
"It was a good start to what is hopefully a very surprising season."
More consistency is the goal.
"We need to get to the point where we are doing things at the same speed and aggression from the first through the fourth quarter. We cannot wait until the fourth quarter to show a sense of urgency and try to turn things on," Costanzo said
KETTLE RUN
-Coach: David Noonan (second year)
-Last season’s record: 6-5
-Returning varsity players: Ashley Hume (Sr.), Emma Humphries (Sr.), Madison Canterbury (Sr.), Erin Porter (Soph.), Jada Flemmings (Sr.), Kate Bloom (Jr.), Charlotte Bloom (Jr.), Bethany Norman (Jr.). Newcomers: Emory Shorts (Sr.), Reagan Patrick (Jr.), Paige Bagwell (So.), Caroline DeJesus (Soph.), Carys Goldman (Soph.), Ava Prysock (Fr.).
-Early games: Lost to Brentsville ; Beat Manassas Park; Dec. 8 HOME vs. Eastern View; Dec. 10 at Liberty; Dec. 14 at Park View
-What’s new? Kettle Run girls basketball seems analogous to the current University of Virginia men's program. Excellent defenders, unselfish, tough rebounders and scrappy, but not always able to score easily.
The Cougars experienced struggles shooting in many games last season, but toughness carried them down the stretch. Kettle Run won five consecutive games to advance to the Northwestern District tournament championship game versus Fauquier and gain a regional semifinal berth.
Second-year coach David Noonan has eight returnees from that group to provide talent, leadership and energy.
"We’ve looked good so far in practice and in our two games," the coach said of an opening loss to Brentsville and a win over Manassas Park. "The girls are giving everything that they’ve got every time we step on the court."
Improvement is needed, especially in offensive consistency and building basketball IQ among the younger players. "As long as we improve week to week, we can get to where we want," Noonan said. “Improve...and battle for playoff spots."
