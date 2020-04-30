opioid ripples

A Fauquier Times series called Opioid Ripples won in the in-depth or Investigative Reporting category in the 2019 VPA award contest.

The Virginia Press Association released the results of its 2019 awards contest today.

Fauquier Times Publisher Catherine Nelson said, “Although 2020 has us all reeling, our team remains undaunted and continues to serve our community with important, relevant journalism. It is terrific that we received this notification and acknowledgement at this time.”

The Fauquier Times is in non-daily newspaper, division 4 for the contest. The categories are divided by circulation. Sweepstakes and Best in Show awards will be announced in the fall, said VPA representatives.

First place awards

Digital

Multimedia report: Opioid Ripples by Randy Rieland, Sawyer Guinn, Kenneth  Garrett, Robin Earl, Karen Chaffraix, Annamaria Ward

Editorial

Picture story or essay: Fourth of July by Carson McRae, Alisa Booze Troetschel, Robin Earl

Column writing: From Where I Sit by Anita Sherman

In-depth or investigative Reporting: Opioid Ripples by Randy Rieland, Karen Chaffraix

Design

Special Section: InFauquier: Conservation Conversation by Betsy Burke Parker and Sawyer Guinn

Photo illustration: Cover of InFauquier, Winter 2019 by Cindy Goff

Advertising

Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward, Anthony Haugan

Entertainment Advertising: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis

Fashion and Personal Care: Vincent Sales, Rebecca Rosa

Food and Drug: Jeanne Cobert, Vincent Sales

Lifestyles: Cindy Goff, Anthony Haugan

Member Self-Promotion: Annamaria Ward

Slick Publications: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis, Rebecca Rosa

Special Section: Fauquier Times Reader’s Choice 2019 by Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis, Tony Haugan, Robin Earl

Second place awards

Editorial

Personality or Portrait Photo: Douglas Lees for fox hunting

General News Writing: Robin Earl for vaping

Government News Writing: James Ivancic for a body of work

Design

General Make-up: Sawyer Guinn, Cindy Goff, Vincent Sales

Page Design: Sawyer Guinn

Advertising

Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Entertainment: Annamaria Ward

Fashion and Personal Care: Vincent Sales, Anthony Haugan

Home and Garden: Cindy Goff, Catherine Nelson

Professional Services: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis

Professional Services (Medical): Cindy Goff, Evelyn Cobert

Real Estate: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Third place awards

Digital

Video: Virginia Gold Cup 2019 by Sawyer Guinn

Editorial

General News Photo: 2nd Amendment by Sawyer Guinn

Picture Story or Essay: Senior Activities by Carson McRae

Sports Feature Photo: Crossfit by Carson McRae

Feature Story Writing Portfolio: John Toler for a body of work

Health/Science and Environmental Writing: Robin Earl for a body of work

Advertising

Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward

Education, Churches and Organizations: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis

Entertainment: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Fashion and Personal Care: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Member Self-Promotion: Annamaria Ward

Professional Services: Cindy Goff

