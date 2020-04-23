Fauquier County Public Schools released a video Thursday featuring photos and videos from teachers with encouraging messages for their students. The county's public schools have moved to a remote learning model as the school buildings themselves are closed during the pandemic.
"Educators from Fauquier County Public Schools want their students to know how much they are cared for and missed!" said the caption for the 16-minute video, which was posted to YouTube.
