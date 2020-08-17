After reporting no new deaths in the state on Sunday for the first time since Aug. 3, the Virginia Department of Health recorded just four deaths Monday morning. Eleven deaths were reported Saturday and seven the day before. A total of 2,385 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16), Virginia tallied 734 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Nine hundred and thirty-seven were added yesterday and 912 were added Saturday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since July 15. Between June 8 and July 9, case numbers were trending down, with a high of 716 new cases daily and a low of 354. A surge in cases in Virginia began to appear July 10, when 943 new cases were reported. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 107,421 (4,405 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 642, four more than yesterday. On Sunday, six new cases were reported. Since July 1, the number of new cases each day has varied from 0 to 16 on July 12. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 71 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
The RRHD’s reported its fifth outbreak in a long-term care facility Sunday morning. Details on nursing homes shows an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The report does not list how many residents are affected, which indicates the number is fewer than five. The data on the VDH site also shows an “outbreak in progress,” at Culpeper Health and Rehab, with 25 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from either recent outbreak in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 174 COVID-19 cases (four more than yesterday) have been attributed to the 12 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, there have been 353 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,793 cases and 1,300 deaths), 247 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 51 in correctional facilities, 52 in health care settings, 39 in educational settings.
Hospitalizations in the state
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,767 (54 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association states that 1,299 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 126 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 857 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 316 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 281, two fewer than yesterday; 158 are on ventilators, seven fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 13,827 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,767.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.0% for the state as of Monday’s report. It has been hovering between 7% and 7.6% since July 11. It was last reported as low as 7.0% on July 30. On June 24, the rate was 5.8%; on April 21, it was at its highest, 20.1%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 1.7% on July 1. It has risen and fallen several times since then. On Thursday, it was 5.9%; today it is 4.6%. That is the lowest it has been since Aug. 3, when it was 4.5%. At its highest, the positivity rate for RRHD was 23.4% on May 8.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
Every Friday, the Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This week’s report, dated Aug. 14, includes the following takeaways:
- 16 health districts are experiencing surges, with three new districts in the southwest (Lenowisco, Pittsylvania-Danville, and West Piedmont) and one new district in the Central Region (Southside). Surges have abated in Henrico and Prince William.
- Projections now extend into the fall. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the impact of key seasonal effects is still unknown.
- The transmission rate remains below 1.0 and the surge appears to be declining, but case incidence remains high.
The report also addresses discrepancies among different races and income groups. It states, “As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, cases do not occur equally throughout Virginia. Disparities exist with respect to many factors, including age, race, income and geography.
“Notably, Virginians reporting Latino or Black race/ethnicity experience a disproportionate burden of disease statewide. Similar patterns occur throughout the nation.
“Regardless of region or risk factor, Virginia is approaching a time of great uncertainty. We do know the fall will bring many changes. What we do not know is how those changes will impact Virginians. Current projections suggest a continued increase in cases through September, with the potential for a greater increase if case transmission increases after Labor Day.”
VDH modeling experts suggest that schools reopening and changing weather patterns may cause an increase in COVID-19 cases. Modeling assumes an increase of 10% to 20% may be possible. Models that appear on the VDH website explain different scenarios through Oct. 25.
