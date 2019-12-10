County supervisors in both Prince William and Fauquier counties are slated to vote on gun rights resolutions this week, but while the Prince William board will consider declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” the Fauquier board has proposed a measure without the “sanctuary” label.
Prince William supervisors are scheduled to vote Tuesday, Dec. 10, on a resolution similar to those passed by more than 20 Virginia localities. If approved, it would declare the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” with the aim of restricting the use of county funds to enforce any new federal and state gun laws.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) said last week that “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions will have “no legal effect whatsoever.” An official opinion from the attorney general is expected in the coming days.
Fauquier’s board will vote on a resolution Thursday, Dec. 12, to modify its legislative agenda to include several gun-safety measures and to state its support for the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.
The resolution calls on the General Assembly to waive the sales tax on gun safes and gun locks, strengthen penalties for adults who allow children unsafe access to guns, fund firearms safety training in schools and to increase state funding for mental health screening and services. The measure also states the board’s opposition to any legislation that would restore gun rights to convicted felons.
The Fauquier resolution, however, would not declare Fauquier County a “Second Amendment sanctuary;” instead it reaffirms the oath taken by each supervisor to support all the provisions of the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.
Fauquier Board Chairman Chris Butler, R-Lee, did not immediately return calls for comment Monday.
Del. Michael Webert, R-18th, and Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, both have issued statements in support of the sanctuary declarations. Each represent portions of Fauquier.
Webert said in a news release issued on Nov. 27 that “I am happy to see so many counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, and I stand fully behind our right to bear arms that are guaranteed to us in the U.S. Constitution and the Virginia Constitution.
“These are rights that shall not be infringed upon.
“As most of you are aware, the Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions are not legally binding. However, it is vital to send a strong message to Richmond that we, law-abiding citizens, will not be treated like criminals because we possess certain types of firearms and firearm accessories.
“My colleagues and I are currently in the process of drafting a bill that will protect the counties that have passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions and prevent the state from withholding funding from those localities because of their Second Amendment sanctuary designation.”
Webert concluded, “As I have stated previously, I will not entertain emotional policy proposals that seek to undermine our Second Amendment rights and punish law-abiding citizens. I hope you will join me in this fight to protect our freedoms. Sic semper tyrannis.”
Riggleman gave a speech Dec. 5 on the floor of the House of Representatives in which he said, "I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and I am proud to stand with the people that are speaking up for all of us. I support this movement with my whole heart."
It is not yet clear if Prince William County’s Republican-majority board will approve the proposed “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolution, which voices no support for proposed gun safety measures.
Prince William County’s incoming board of supervisors, who take office Jan. 1, will have a 5-3 Democratic majority. The outgoing board has a 6-2 Republican majority. Chairman-elect Ann Wheeler (D) said the incoming board would repeal a resolution declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” as soon as possible, if it is approved by the outgoing board.
State Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, whose district includes parts of both Fauquier and Prince William counties, said she is committed to working with both Fauquier and Prince William counties’ boards of supervisors to address residents’ concerns but stressed that any new laws passed by the incoming Democratic-majority General Assembly will be constitutional.
"I have always respected the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and the laws we will pass in Richmond this next legislative session will be fully compliant with the Virginia and U.S. constitutions,” Guzman said in a statement.
Guzman went on to say that she shares many of the same priorities outlined in Fauquier’s proposed resolution, including the need for additional mental health screening services, strong penalties for adults who allow children unsafe access to firearms and the need to waive the sales tax on gun safes and locks.
“I am heartened that the Fauquier County board and I share many of the same priorities,” Guzman’s statement said. “I agree with [Attorney General] Mark Herring’s statements from last week where he mentioned that second amendment sanctuary resolutions have no legal effect whatsoever.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
