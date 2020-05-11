A work session and regular meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will take place on Thursday, May 14, at the Warren Green Building in Warrenton. The work session will begin at noon and the regular meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
At the 6:30 p.m. regular meeting a public hearing will be held on a proposed ordinance that seeks to address the continuity of county government during the pandemic.
The ordinance would, among other things, provide a succession plan for the heads of county departments in the event they are incapacitated, limit some government functions that are deemed “non-essential,” temporarily suspend some administrative procedures and create a waiver process for certain land-use deadlines.
Some items on the consent agenda for the regular meeting include a proposal to allocate $75,000 from the contingency reserve fund for expenses related to COVID-19; a contribution of $25,000 to the micro-loan emergency fund; a resolution to expand the Opal Service District and a resolution to apply for a federal grant for fire and emergency services.
During the afternoon work session supervisors will, among other items, hear an update from county staff about the FY 2020 and FY 2021 budgets and hear a Virginia Department of Health presentation regarding the public health crisis.
The complete agenda for Thursday’s meetings can be found here.
As with previous county meetings held during the ongoing pandemic, members of the public will not be permitted in the meeting room in accordance with the statewide limitations on public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Public comments for a public hearing or citizens’ time may be submitted in four ways: by mail; by email prior to the meeting at BOS.PublicComment@fauquiercounty.gov; by registering to speak over video conference here and by closed circuit television from a separate room in the Warren Green Building.
The meetings will be livestreamed here and broadcast on Comcast Government Channel 23. More information about remote participation in public meetings can be found here.
