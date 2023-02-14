Fauquier County schools Superintendent David Jeck on Monday night recommended the school board approve a “needs-based” budget of $163.5 million for the 2024 fiscal year. He proposed a 5% raise for all school staff.
“The average teacher salary in Virginia is more than $6,700 below the national average,” Jeck told school board members at their regular February meeting. “The state is chipping away at that, which is good news.”
Nevertheless, teachers’ pay in Virginia ranks 25th in the nation and continues to trail salaries in the private sector. The good news is that in Fauquier County, the pay compression that stalled veteran teachers’ salaries has been largely erased, “which was gigantic for us,” Jeck said.
“We are in a much better place in terms of the market average,” Jeck said. “We are much better placed in terms of how we compare with the state average.” That is important because Fauquier has a history of losing some teachers to neighboring Prince William and Loudoun counties, two neighbors with higher tax bases — and higher teacher pay — than Fauquier.
Jeck’s proposed budget represents a 5% increase over the fiscal 2023 budget of $155,687,424. To reach Jeck’s proposed budget total, the school division will ask the Fauquier Board of Supervisors for an extra $4.1 million beyond the $95.8 million the county board has already set aside for schools in fiscal 2024.
School board members, who will vote on the budget in April, asked few questions during the presentation.
The state has pledged 10.25% pay increases for all Virginia teachers spread over two years, 2023 and 2024, but the state’s formula for calculating those pay increases means that only 62% of the school division’s employees would get pay hikes in 2024, according to Jeck’s budget presentation.
Deferred maintenance on the division’s many aging schools remains a source of angst among administrators. “I want to mention something to you in the spirit of complete candor and transparency,” Jeck said during his presentation to the school board. “We really need to … take care of our school maintenance, and that would be a truly needs-based budget.”
But, he added, “I’m realistic about the cost of moving that forward. It’s monumentally expensive. I get that … but I want you as the school board to understand that if money were no object, I would recommend that we tackle that.”
The proposed budget does not include any of the $41.6 million the division calculates it needs to maintain school buildings. The division’s most critical deferred maintenance totals about $7.2 million and includes things like installing new boilers at Fauquier High School.
The vast majority of the school’s budget — nearly 89% — goes to employees’ salaries and benefits, Jeck said. Without those employees, all of them — teachers, school bus drivers, cafeteria workers and principals — Fauquier schools wouldn’t be able to achieve a 95% graduation rate or help students achieve other academic milestones. “I am very passionate about this,” Jeck said.
The division must continue to boost teacher pay to attract and keep good teachers. “This success doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” he said. “It happens because there’s people behind the scenes, working with these kids, helping these kids be successful. It always comes back to the people.”
“We worked very hard, and you worked very hard, to improve on this,” Denise Sandlin, assistant superintendent for business and planning, told school board members. “If we let this slide and don’t do a 5% … we’re going to be back behind again.”
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to hang onto so many of our great teachers and administrators when the fact is they can go just a few miles away and make a lot more money,” Jeck said.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
